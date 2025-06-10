Price won the Subaru WRX Challenge at the Forest Rally in Western Australia and now has his sights set on Rally Queensland.

The Gympie-based event takes place on July 4-6, about 150km north of Brisbane.

Price will be joined by Holly Kilbride in the co-driver’s seat.

“Forest Rally was a blast and the organisers did a hell of a job putting on a really great rally,” Price said.

“The competition was fierce and it was amazing seeing the way the teams and drivers all went about it.

“To come away with the win in the Subaru WRX Challenge wasn’t something we expected, but it was a real highlight to be standing on that top step after the rally had been run.”

Price is a relative rally novice, at least on gravel.

It hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing either. His rally debut last year ended with him putting his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 6 into a stream.

The two-time Dakar Rally winner is more accustomed to racing bikes and trucks on sand dunes but said he’s enjoying the change of scenery.

“Holly and I had a great time in the Subaru, and while it was certainly a massive challenge and learning curve for us, we were really comfortable with the way the car handled on the tricky WA roads,” said Price.

“I’m still learning this gravel rally caper but it’s certainly growing on me and it made sense to look at the next option for us to take part in.”

The upcoming Rally Queensland takes in two days of action totaling 14 stages.

“It didn’t take us very long to decide to go again next month for the Accent Benchtops Rally Queensland, so we’re stoked to confirm that we’ll be lining up again for another crack at the ARC,” Price added.

“Talking with Glenn (Brinkman) about the Queensland event has also been really exciting for me. It’s certainly a popular event for spectators and hearing how the whole Gympie region gets around the rally is very exciting for all of us competitors to be part of.”