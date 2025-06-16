The 38-year-old McMartin Racing rider converted pole position into a 1-2 result at the fourth mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbikes Championship round aboard his Ducati Panigale V4R.

Waters sealed the round win and notched up his 50th career ASBK premier class podium with a 46-point haul.

DesmoSport Ducati’s Broc Pearson finished second overall with a 2-3 scorecard, while Anthony West (Addicted to Track) rounded out the podium thanks to a 3-4 result.

Race one brought early drama when Yamaha Racing Team’s Mike Jones was forced to retire on Lap 3 with an electrical issue, dealing a major blow to his championship hopes.

Despite his best efforts, Jones was unable to restart the bike, leaving Waters to control the race from the front.

The McMartin Ducati rider cruised to victory, finishing 2.740s ahead of Pearson, with West a close third, just 0.554s behind.

Determined to bounce back, Jones returned in race two on his spare bike, after his team was unable to fully diagnose the earlier fault.

Knowing only a win would keep his title hopes alive, he charged through with intent. Waters led from the start and looked on track for a double until Lap 11, when Jones made his move.

Once in front, he wasted no time, dropping into the 1:12s and pulling clear to win by 2.936s — his sixth victory at Morgan Park in the Superbike class.

The end result saw Jones finishing seventh overall for the round with 25 points.

Pearson again completed the podium, with West and his Addicted to Track teammate Jack Favelle rounding out the top five.

Waters now leads the championship by 53 points over Jones, with West a further four points behind in third.

Pearson and Glenn Allerton complete the top five as the series heads back to Queensland Raceway for round five, running in conjunction with Supercars on August 8-10.

In the Australian Supersport Championship, it was a dominant display from the Michelin-shod trio, who locked out the front row in Saturday’s qualifying and carried that momentum into the races.

Stop and Seal Racing’s Archie McDonald claimed his third pole position of the season, edging out Tom Edwards and his teammate — championship leader Jack Mahaffy.

The same three riders delivered again on race day, converting their qualifying form into results with a commanding 1-2-3 finish across the weekend.

Archie McDonald completed a perfect weekend by winning both races and setting a new race lap record of 1:14.338 in race two.

Jack Mahaffy secured second overall on a countback with a 3-2 result, narrowly edging out Tom Edwards, who finished third with a 2-3 scorecard.

BCperformance Kawasaki’s Olly Simpson and Hayden Nelson rounded out the top five overall aboard their Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R’s.

In the championship standings, Mahaffy now leads with 186 points, holding a 26-point advantage over McDonald, while Simpson sits third on 154. Three rounds remain in the 2025 season.

In the support classes, Scott Nicholson claimed the Australian Supersport 300 round win with a 1-2-1 result, while Connor Lewis topped the Oceania Junior Cup thanks to a consistent 2-2-1 performance.

All ASBK championship classes will regroup at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 6–7 September.