As it stands, the 2026 entry list is the largest since 2020. That year, 34 cars took the start.

Organisers have confirmed this year’s race will be a multi-class affair, with GT4 and Invitational entries lodged.

David Crampton has been confirmed as the first Invitational entry with his KTM X-Bow GT2 under the Vantage Racing banner run by GWR Australia.

Entries remain open until January, and a full entry list will be published thereafter.

Speedcafe understands that a strong representation from Mercedes-AMG is expected, which could reach well into double figures.

Last year’s Bathurst 12 Hour winners, Team WRT, have not confirmed their entry.

Team WRT confirmed to Speedcafe it is awaiting a decision from BMW on its participation in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Kelvin van der Linde won this year’s Intercontinental GT Challenge for BMW. The German marque also won the manufacturers’ championship.

Other brands confirmed for the 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour include Corvette, Ferrari, BMW, Audi, McLaren, Porsche, and Lamborghini.