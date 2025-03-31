Seven manufacturers are represented on the grid, headlined by the return of Porsche and Bentley alongside Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini.
The entry list is provisional, with a few slots left empty with driver line-up confirmations still to come for two entries.
Those are the KFC-backed Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 and the KMB Motorsport Bentley Continental, the latter of which only has Valentino Astuti confirmed.
Of the 18 cars, 13 of them are top-flight Pro-Am entries and of those 13 there are seven line-ups featuring Supercars experience.
Arguably the headline act is Broc Feeney, who will join Brad Schumacher at Melbourne Performance Centre in an Audi R8.
Ryan Wood is also in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 with Kiwi countryman Steve Brooks on what is currently a one-round deal.
Jaxon Evans returns to Arise Racing in a Ferrari 296 with Eliott Schutte for their second straight campaign together.
Walkinshaw Andretti United co-driver Jayden Ojeda will return to Tigani Motorsport with Paul Luchitti in a Mercedes and Dick Johnson Racing co-driver Tony D’Alberto returns with Adrian Deitz in a Lamborghini Huracan.
Brad Jones Racing co-driver Declan Fraser moves from Triple Eight Race Engineering where he raced with Peter Hackett to Volante Rosso Motorsport where he’ll join last year’s champion Liam Talbot in an Aston Martin Vantage.
Talbot makes the move from Arise Racing where he won the Pro-Am title alongside Chaz Mostert, who will instead focus on his growing GT4 team.
The surprise inclusion is Ant Pedersen, who will be joined by his father Paul Pedersen in a Mercedes. Ant has three starts in the Bathurst 1000, his last coming a decade ago with Andre Heimgartner at the Prodrive Racing-run Super Black Racing Team.
Entry list: GT World Challenge Australia, Phillip Island
|Num
|Team BRM
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make/Model
|Class
|1
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Declan Fraser
|Liam Talbot
|Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT3
|Pro-Am
|7
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Brendon Leitch
|Tim Miles
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|10
|Black Wolf Motorsport
|Benjamin Schoots
|Shane Woodman
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Am
|24
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|TBC
|TBC
|Audi R8 LMS
|Trophy
|26
|Arise Racing GT
|Jaxon Evans
|Elliott Schutte
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|38
|KMB Motorsport
|Valentino Astuti
|TBC
|Bentley Continental GT3
|Pro-Am
|47
|Tigani Motorsport
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Am
|55
|Tigani Motorsport
|George King
|Sergio Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|66
|Tigani Motorsport
|Jayden Ojeda
|Paul Lucchitti
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|77
|Arise Racing GT
|Jordan Love
|Stephen Wyatt
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Pro-Am
|88
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Ryan Wood
|Steve Brooks
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|93
|Wall Racing
|Antonio D’Alberto
|Adrian Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II
|Pro-Am
|96
|Mach 1 Engineering
|Anthony Pedersen
|Paul Pedersen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Pro-Am
|111
|111 Racing Pty Ltd
|Darren Currie
|Grant Donaldson
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|Am
|181
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Renee Gracie
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Am
|268
|Team BRM
|Alex Peroni
|Mark Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|888
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Broc Feeney
|Brad Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|Pro-Am
|911
|EMA Motorsport
|Dorian Boccolacci
|Shane Smollen
|Porsche 992 GT3R
|Pro-Am