The Yamaha rider was entering the high speed first turn when the bike fell out from beneath him. Miller and his YZF-R1 slid through the gravel before the bike hit the wall.

“All okay,” Miller said afterwards.

“I’m suffering there honestly a lot to stop the bike. We are a little bit soft in the front.

“In full time attack mode, you ask a little bit more and she said ‘no mas’.

“It has been a good day so far and thankfully I am okay. Turn 1 is a fast spot and the wall is quite close so I’m glad I didn’t [hit the wall].”

The Suzuka 8 Hour is part of the FIM Endurance World Championship, and this year marks Miller’s first visit to the race since 2018.

This year’s race is the 46th edition of the multi-rider enduro, which features a few high-profile names.

The factory Honda team was fastest in qualifying with MotoGP rider Johann Zarco and Takumi Takahashi with a 2:05.187s average best lap between them.

AutoRace Ube Racing Team were seconds with Loriz Baz and Naomichi Uramoto the quickest of its three-rider line-up on a 2:05.346s average with Davey Todd.

Miller and Andrea Locatelli combined for the third fastest time on a 2:05.539s with Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

“With so many bikes on the track, it was hard to get a clear lap,” said Locatelli.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have so much opportunity to test, so I haven’t been able to fully get used to the 8 Hours spec R1.

“Especially for me, this is my first time riding at Suzuka Circuit with other riders.

“Just before my second qualifying session, Miller had a crash, so I had to use the spare bike with a slightly different feel.

“Despite all the challenges in qualifying, I’m really happy the team managed to set a good time. Overall, I think we’re doing a great job.

“We are going against some strong teams, but if we can maintain our pace, we can reach the podium and even the win.”

A Top 10 Shootout will determine the grid. Sunday’s race gets underway at 12:30pm AEST with coverage live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

“For tomorrow’s Top 10 Trial, of course I want to ride in it, but that’s not something I can decide on my own,” Locatelli jokes.

“What we know is that whoever does ride it, we’ll be able to get a great result.”