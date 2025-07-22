This year’s MotoGP race will be the last at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo. The event will have a one-year hiatus before shifting to Autodromo de Buenos Aires Oscar y Juan Galvez.

The venue, just outside the country’s capital, is poised to undergo a renovation and track layout update that will allow for a capacity of 150,000 spectators.

MotoGP raced there in the 1960s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Argentina waited 15 years for the motorcycle world championship to return in 2014, which has been hosted at Santiago ever since.

“We are consolidating our city’s sporting leadership on a global level,” said Jorge Macri, chief of government of Buenos Aires.

“The most important category of motorcycle racing returns to Galvez.

“We have hosted 10 grands prix, and almost 30 years later, we will once again be among the world’s leading circuits, like Barcelona and Silverstone.

“Starting in October, we will undertake a comprehensive renovation of the circuit, which includes work on the track, pits, paddock and safety zones, incorporating the latest technology.

“With this investment in infrastructure, security, logistics, and connectivity, we will bring the venue up to international standards.

“Bringing MotoGP to the city means the arrival of an elite competition, with the most important international teams and riders, which will be enjoyed by around 150,000 people at the track and millions of viewers via television and streaming in more than 200 territories.”

According to reports out of Argentina, Marci flagged a future Formula 1 event at the renovated circuit.

“We challenge ourselves to go further,” he said.

“This is the first step toward applying for the City of Buenos Aires to host Formula 1.”

Argentina does not have any representation in the premier MotoGP class but does have Franco Colapinto in Formula 1 with Alpine.

MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports hailed the move as a watershed moment for the country and its motorcycle racing fans.

“This is exciting news for MotoGP, and for fans in Argentina and Latin America,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, Dorna Sports CEO.

“It’s a great venue and puts us close to the heart of Buenos Aires, which will be a flagship location not only in terms of the country and continent, but globally too.

“The passion of the crowds we’ve seen at recent Grands Prix in Argentina, who come from far and wide, is legendary and we’re excited to let them know where we’ll see them again – and when – as we continue to work with Grupo OSD to bring the most exciting sport on Earth to ArgentinaAutodromo de Buenos Aires Oscar y Juan Galvez.