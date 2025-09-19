Price has entered the Adelaide Hills Rally, stepping out of a Subaru WRX and into a Mitsubishi Evo. The move will see Price contest the WOLF Production Cup for the first time.

“I am super excited to return to the EROAD Australian Rally Championship and I can’t wait to make the step up to the Production Cup,” Price said.

“I have really enjoyed my journey in the ARC so far and I think I have had two really solid rounds in the Subaru WRX Challenge, so moving up a class will really test my progress so far – especially being up against some really talented drivers.”

Price’s move comes courtesy of Glenn Brinkman, who has relinquished the reins to drive a Ford Escort Cosworth RS instead.

“A big thank you to Glenn for giving me the car for this event and I look forward to getting back into it and hopefully getting a good result,” said Price.

Price will continue having Holly Kilbride as his co-driver for the two-day rally on October 3-5.

Brinkman said he’s eager to see how Price goes in his car.

“Toby has already shown that he is capable of getting good results in the ARC and I think moving up to the Production Cup will be a really good test for him,” Brinkman said.

“These sorts of opportunities will help Toby with his progress and I am more than happy to be involved with it, as having someone of his stature competing at high levels is beneficial to our sport.

“While a victory may not be entirely on the cards, I have no doubt that Toby will certainly offer a challenge to the main contenders in the class and potentially score a few stage wins as the weekend progresses.”

The EROAD Australian Rally Championship is currently led by Hayden Paddon.