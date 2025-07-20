Solberg dominated Rally Estonia from SS2 to SS20, never once conceding the lead.

Across more than 300km of gravel roads, the Toyota driver edged out Hyundai’s Ott Tanak by 25.2s at the end of Sunday. Thierry Neuville was third in another Hyundai and 13.1 seconds adrift of second place.

The son of WRC legend and 2003 champion Petter Solberg made his WRC2 debut at the Wales Rally GB in a Volkswagen in 2019.

His first start in the premier class came in 2021 with Hyundai, with whom he competed sporadically across two seasons before returning to WRC2.

A successful return to the second division opened the door for a return to the top with Toyota, and he duly delivered.

At the end of day one, Solberg was overwhelmed with his performance. So much so, he was in tears driving his car back to the service park.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

Impassioned, the 23-year-old copped a 3500 AUD (2000 EUR) suspended fine for swearing during a Meet The Crews spectator event, during which he told the crowd he planned to “f***ing win” the rally.

Solberg was true to his word, winning the event in commanding fashion.

“After everything, so many years, trying and trying and trying and dreaming. Me and Elliott (Edmondson) have finally made it,” said Solberg, referencing his co-driver.

“I just want to say a big thank you to Toyota, to the team, to the test team who have helped me get so comfortable and for all the help this weekend.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful team and I’ve never had such a good time in my life, so thank you.”

Solberg’s triumph marked the 200th victory for Toyota in WRC.

Tanak was disappointed not to win his home event but hailed Solberg’s efforts.

“It was a very tough one for us. Honestly, my mindset was probably not the best coming in here. I knew it was going to be tough,” said Tanak.

“In the end, we took the best result we could. Oliver obviously was very much enjoying and being really smooth and confident.

“I mean, really – fair play to him. Definitely, he’s done a great debut for Rally1, and I guess there is now no question he is ready for Rally1. Great job for him.”