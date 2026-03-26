Authentic Collectables in partnership with Ford Australia and Supercars launched the tribute late last year in the wake of Moffat’s passing.

The proceeds from sales of the stickers will go towards Dementia Australia, which specialises in research and support.

“Thank you to everyone who supported Allan and Dementia Australia by purchasing a tribute sticker,” said professor Tanya Buchanan, CEO of Dementia Australia.

“Allan was wholeheartedly committed to supporting Australians impacted by dementia through his work as a Dementia Australia Patron.

“It is incredible to see his work and legacy carry on and continue to improve the lives of people living with dementia, their families and carers.”

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Phil Grant, Moffat’s manager and carer, thanked the wider community for its contribution.

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“Thank you to everyone involved in initiating and supporting this wonderful tribute to Allan at the final round of the Supercars season in Adelaide,” said Grant.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ford Australia and Ben Nightingale for facilitating the initiative and for the support of all Ford teams in displaying these stickers on their Mustangs to represent their teams.

“A special thank you to Aaron Noonan for supplying the images used on the sticker, and to Authentic Collectables, particularly William, for managing the logistics, sales, postage, and handling to ensure these reached the fans.

“This was a fantastic joint effort, and I sincerely thank everyone involved. You all helped make it a smooth project and contributed to a truly great outcome.”

Stickers were made available to the public via the Authentic Collectables website and a limited number are still available for purchase.

Authentic Collectables director William Hall said the initiative had special meaning for him.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have spent time with Allan over the years during my time as general manager of Biante Model Cars,” said Hall.

“He was not only a legend of our sport, but also a genuine and generous person who cared deeply about the causes he supported.

“This initiative was also very personal for me. Dementia is something very close to my heart, as my mum passed away from the illness only a few years ago after being diagnosed around a similar time to Allan.

“Being able to contribute in some small way to supporting Dementia Australia, while also honouring Allan’s legacy, was simply something I felt I had to do.

“To see the motorsport community get behind this cause and help us raise such a significant amount is something I’m extremely proud to have been part of.”