All eight of the venues used throughout 2025 will return in 2026, with many of them even running on the same weekend next year. The world championship will again visit Europe, Asia, North America, and South America.

The headline event, the Le Mans 24 Hours in France will be run over the June 13-14 weekend, putting it on the same weekend as the Formula 1 grand prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Qatar will be the season opener, running the now traditional 1812km race on March 28, a month later than this year. The season will conclude at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The official pre-season test will again take place in Qatar, just a couple of days before the start of the season at the Lusail International Circuit.

All eight rounds will take place in the same order, following the opening round in Qatar, the championship will visit Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Le Mans, Interlagos, Circuit of the Americas, and Fuji Speedway before concluding in Bahrain.

“We are pleased to present our 2026 FIA WEC calendar, which reflects the series’ success by building upon a winning formula and format,” said Frederic Lequien, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

“All eight events have established themselves as firm favourites amongst competitors and fans.

“Every circuit offers its own unique characteristics and challenges – and invariably brings out the best from our incredible drivers, cars and teams. We look forward to continuing to put on a thrilling show all around the world.”

President of the FIA Endurance Commission Richard Mille stated that after growing the calendar in recent years, for multiple reasons it made sense to lock in some stability.

“After a period of expansion, including the addition of an eighth round in 2024, the FIA World Endurance Championship enters a phase of consolidation and stability with next season’s calendar,” he said.

“The schedule continues to feature world-class circuits across key regions, striking the right balance between global exposure for manufacturers and the need to keep participation costs at a reasonable level.

“This stability lays a strong foundation for the continued success of the Hypercar class and supports the sustained growth of the world’s premier endurance racing series.”

2026 FIA World Endurance Championship Calendar