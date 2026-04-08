Speaking on Seven’s The Morning Show, Taylor revealed their child is due in August.

Taylor will take a short-term break from racing but said she plans to balance being an athlete with being a mother.

She is planning to return to the FIA Extreme H World Cup later this year.

“Really excited to announce that my partner Dan and I are expecting our first child in August,” said Taylor.

“A very different and very exciting adventure ahead of us.

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“We like to take on some challenges. I’m not the first woman to try and navigate the desire to have a family but also a career.

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“I think being an athlete in an extreme sport certainly brings a layer of complexity.

“I’m just grateful to have such amazing support around me and an amazing partner and all our partners and sponsors to help put in place that support network and village to take on the ambition and being back and trying to defend our world title later in the year.

“So many unknowns and an exciting new adventure for us and I’m really excited for Dan and I and everyone around us to enjoy that.”

Taylor won the inaugural FIA Extreme H World Cup with Sweden’s Kevin Hansen.

“It’s incredibly fun. It’s very extreme,” said Taylor.

“It’s the world’s first hydrogen series, so we have these hydrogen cars that we take to remote parts of the world.

“We raced most recently with Extreme H in Saudi Arabia in the middle of the desert, not only showcasing the extreme racing but also what we can do in terms of sustainable motorsport and how we can improve gender equality as well.”

Taylor is part of the Supercars presenting line-up and will head to New Zealand on Thursday for the double-header at Taupo and Christchurch.