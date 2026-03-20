Randle will join Mark Rosser at the Phillip Island season opener as an injury replacement for regular Pro Alex Peroni.

Castrol, a long-time supporter of Randle, will follow the Supercars star across as the major partner for the one-off appearance.

The lubricant manufacturer will remain present on the Team BRM Audi for the remainder of the season in a supporting capacity.

“The opportunity for Castrol to partner with Team BRM for the 2026 GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS was simply too good to pass up,” said Castrol brand and product manager Jan Willink.

“The Castrol Audi R8 looks phenomenal and we’re confident that its on-track performance will more than match its looks.

Advertisements

“Castrol has been proud to feature prominently on some of the most prolific Audi cars in motorsport over more than four decades, so we’re thrilled to be able to add another car to that list.

“With Castrol Racing’s Thomas Randle in the Pro seat for the opening round alongside Mark (Rosser), we’ve got no doubt that this pairing can unlock the edge of performance from the Team BRM Castrol Audi R8.”

Randle is no stranger to GT3 racing, having competed at both the Bathurst 12 Hour and select rounds of GT World Challenge Australia.

The Phillip Island event will, however, mark Randle’s first appearance in an Audi.

It also marks a return to Team BRM for Randle, who drove for the South Australian outfit in the 2021 S5000 season, finishing second in the standings.

“I’m really excited to be teaming up again with Team BRM and, for the first time, Mark Rosser for the opening round of GT World Challenge Australia at Phillip Island,” said Randle.

“Any opportunity in a GT3 car is amazing, but to do it with Castrol is really exciting. I think the car looks amazing and it’s going to really stand out on the track.

“At this stage, I’m only in the car for Phillip Island, so we’ll see what happens after that, but it’s great that Castrol will stick with Team BRM for the full season in a supporting capacity.”

The Castrol Team BRM entry hits the track when GT World Challenge Australia commences on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.