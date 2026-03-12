Building on the success of recent years, WTAC continues to grow as not only a motorsport event but a genuine car culture festival.

WTAC will again be held on Sydney Motorsport Park’s ‘Gardner Layout’, known for hosting major national events including the Supercars Championship season opener.

“The racing is simply intense from the first session until the shootouts on Saturday night; you can feel the tension across the grandstands,” said Ian Baker, WTAC CEO.

“The speed, the sound, and the cutting-edge engineering behind these cars create a level of excitement that stays with people long after they leave.”

The rapid-fire format keeps the circuit active throughout the day, with timed laps, drifting, and roll racing keeping fans engaged on track.

Advertisements

Off-track, numerous fan activations will be set up in the paddock, including a Show ‘n’ Shine, meet-and-greet opportunities, and live demonstrations, giving the event a true festival feel.

“WTAC brings the best of both worlds,” said Alain Sihaphone, WTAC event director.

“You get world-class motorsport on track and a festival atmosphere off it.

“People explore the paddock, meet teams and drivers, enjoy the entertainment zones, and experience a sense of scale you rarely find at motorsport events.”

Official practice for WTAC is set to commence on Thursday September 3, with racing on Friday and Saturday into the night.

Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Hazelwood won the event outright in 2025 behind the wheel of the Tanuki Racing Nissan Silvia S13, setting a 1:18.1690s lap to blitz the field.

Prospective competitors can register their interest HERE.