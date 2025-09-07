Driving the Tanuki Racing Nissan Silvia S13, Hazelwood shattered the car’s previous best efforts with a 1:18.1690s in the Emtron Pro Class.

That was more than four seconds fastest than its nearest class rival, Alex Rullo in the modified Lamborghini Gallardo R-EX on a 1:22.7650s for IntelliSpatial Fleetcare Racing.

Third in class was Tim Slade in the Scura Motorsport Lotus Exige with a 1:25.3920s.

“What an absolute joy to drive this rocketship here behind me,” said Hazelwood.

“It’s been one helluva journey joining the team. I only drove the car for the first time Friday last week.

“We had our gremlins, we had our challenges, and to get a taste of a (one minute) 18 is just an incredible feeling around this circuit.

“I cannot thank the whole team here behind me enough. Big thank you to Wayne (Lee) from Tanuki Racing for the opportunity.

“I went through Turn 1 and the steering got real heavy and I had a big understeer – more than what I’ve experienced all weekend.

“She was a spirited lap. I had a proper crack then. We pushed everything to the limits. This thing has been scaring me all week.

“It was a lap that I was pretty proud of. Probably overcommitted a little bit into the second-to-last sector but I think I got away with it.

“Just can’t wipe the smile off my face. What an awesome day.”

In the new Pro Open class, Robert Nguyen defeated Slade with a last gasp 1:22.2860s in the Dream Projects Nissan Silvia S15.

That was despite the tailshaft of the Nissan exploding as Nguyen crossed the finish line.

Slade, driving the Xtreme GT-R Nissan Skyline R32 clocked a 1:22.8040s to be half a second off the class-winning time.

Third in class was Nathan Morcom in a Mitsubishi Evo on a 1:25.1910s.

Cameron McLeod could only manage a 1:27.5740s after his Nissan GT-R-powered Toyota 86 suffered a rear wing failure and spun at Turn 1 on Saturday morning.

“Unfortunate end to our World Time Attack Weekend,” said McLeod.

“Rear wing mounts cracking and bending down the straight meant I had rear wing lift into Turn 1 at 305 kph and went spinning into the wall.”

Other class winners included Adam Casmini, who won the Yokohama Advan Tuner Class in his Toyota GR Yaris with a 1:35.4850s.

Alex Michalsky took out Haltech Clubsprint, setting a 1:30.7180s in his Mitsubishi Evo.

Darren Bishop won GCG Turbos Open in his Mitsubishi Evo on a 1:26.8190s after Yuuki Kamakura was disqualified for his pit lane celebration antics.

Feras Qartoumy of the United States won Plazmaman Pro-Am on a 1:23.2690s in his turbocharged Chevrolet Corvette C6.

The new-for-2025 Hypercar class was won by James Golding in the Brabham BT62 on a 1:24.3210s ahead of Tim Slade in the Pagani Huayra R and Fraser Ross in the Pagani Zonda R.