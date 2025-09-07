Yuuki Kamakura of Japan won the GCG Turbochargers Open Class on Saturday at Sydney Motorsport Park in his Mazda RX-7 after posting a 1:31.34s at the circuit.

Upon returning to the pit lane, Kamakura performed a power skid before tipping his car into a burnout.

The driver completed several rotations in front of his team while media and officials watched on.

Kamakura continued the celebrations in the team’s garage, enjoying a shoey of Great Northern.

Despite the disqualification, the team took to social media to celebrate their feat.

A video of the antics has already amassed 1.6 million views.

World Time Attack Challenge is expected to release a statement.

“What everyone doesn’t see – how much that lap meant to Yuuki and his team,” read a post on the Hardtuned Instagram.

“A little more context to the video last night, Yuuki’s first time in Australia he had set a goal to get 1.31 all weekend.

“The team worked tirelessly all weekend to get the car dialed in, and the raw emotion and happiness at the end of it is unexplainable.

“Smiles and tears of joy all round. What a weekend for the team.”

Darren Bishop inherited the class win in his Mitsubishi Evolution 7 credited with the fastest time, a 1:26.8190s.

The event was won overall by Bathurst 1000-winning co-driver Todd Hazelwood in the Tanuki Racing Nissan Silvia S13 with a 1:18.1690s.