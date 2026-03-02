Buckley stormed onto the TA2 scene during 2025, claiming pole position and two race wins in her series debut at Queensland Raceway.

The 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series winner has also committed to one round of the Trans Am Series at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

The full season TA2 program will run alongside her entry into the Super2 Series, bringing valuable seat time throughout the year.

Buckley’s TA2 machine carries many of the same partners as her Super2 car.

‘It’s exciting to have the opportunity to race in the TA2 Racing Muscle Car Series again this year,” said Buckley.

“I’m grateful to continue my partnership with Chevrolet Performance – the inspiration behind the livery of our TA2 car, as well as Castrol, Autobarn, ACDelco, and Shannons who are supporting my journey this year.



“Competing in TA2 is great to keep me race fit, Super2 is a huge focus for me, but I’m not taking TA2 lightly – my aim is to win the championship.

“The competition is strong in TA2 and it won’t be easy, but I really enjoy the cars and I can’t wait to get back to The Bend for the first round.”

Buckley’s return to The Bend will be the first since her Trans Am debut, where a freak driveline failure left her with ligament and tendon injuries in her right arm.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series season commences at The Bend on March 13-15 as part of the AASA-run Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.