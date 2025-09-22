The GM-backed driver hurt her arm in unusual circumstances during a Trans Am Series race at The Bend.

A gearbox part failure led to kickback in the shifter in her Camaro that left her with tendon and ligament damage, despite being cleared of any broken bones.

The injury is severe enough that she won’t be able to return to the car for this weekend’s TA2 round as part off the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series event at Mallala.

“Very disappointed to announce after competing at Adelaide two weekends ago I am still not fit to race this weekend in my Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am car,” Buckley wrote on social media.

“Very unusual, I had a part failure which transferred through the shifter which has caused injury to my arm.

I have some tendon, ligament and nerve damage, which unfortunately means I will be out of the car for a couple of weeks.

“I wanted to use this time to say thank you so much to my team for always giving me an awesome car but for also supporting me off track at this time.

XPEL Partners with True EV and XPENG to Deliver Premium Vehicle Protection Solutions in Australia. Read More

“Huge thank you to everyone in the medical team at the track, at the local hospitals near Adelaide as well as the team when I got home.

“Sorry to my sponsors and my team for not being able to compete this weekend but thank you for your ongoing support. Really appreciate it and we will come back better and stronger for later in the year.

“Lastly, thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been reaching out and has been checking in on me – really appreciate the kindness and support!”