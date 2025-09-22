The South Australian will campaign an Ashley Jarvis Racing TA2 Ford Mustang on home soil.

Heinrich adds TA2 to a busy year in which he is contesting the Aussie Racing Cars and Touring Car Masters classes.

“We’ve been looking at TA2 since before Covid and I’ve been to a few rounds here and there, but the timing has worked out well for this year and being Mallala, between myself and a few of my partners we’ve made it happen,” he said.

“I’ve done lots and lots of laps at Mallala over the years which is good because it’s a pretty technical track, in fact we use it like a bit of a test track for us so it’s great to go there and race in such awesome cars.”

A former Super2 Series driver, Heinrich recently sampled TA2 machinery for the first time – steering a TFH Racing entry during testing at Mallala.

“There’s no doubt they’re fast but the biggest thing for me to get used too is how much they move around and slide but having said that, they do a lot of things far better than what I was expecting,” he said.

“My aim is to stay out of trouble, improve with every session and if I can be somewhere at the back of the top five by the end of the weekend, I’ll be pretty happy.”

The full Mallala field is set to be confirmed on Tuesday.