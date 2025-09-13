The 18-year-old qualified an impressive 11th in the 25-car field on Friday for her debut in the series but struck trouble just three corners into the Saturday morning race.

Buckley’s car suddenly slowed exiting Turn 3 and received a hit from behind that sent the Camaro sliding across the grass, pulling up after a minor front-on bump with the concrete wall.

She was seen holding her right arm while being led from her Camaro to a nearby medical vehicle, before being assessed and taken to hospital in nearby Murray Bridge for scans.

There she was diagnosed with bruising to the arm, but cleared of a suspected break.

Buckley is understood to have sustained the bruising as the result of a gearbox failure, which transmitted a sudden jolt back through the lever when she attempted to change gear.

The teen’s debut appearance in the Trans Am Series followed two standout rounds in the TA2 Muscle Car class at Queensland Raceway.

She is expected to return to The Bend Motorsport Park later today.