The APC category will again race on the AASA-endorsed Hi-Tec Oils Super Series events next season having moved across from Motorsport Australia sanctioning this year.

A five-round calendar has been announced featuring three-hour races at Queensland Raceway (May 1-2 and August 14-15), Sydney Motorsport Park (July 17-18) and Winton Motor Raceway (September 25-26).

A venue for the fifth and final round, to be held on November 6-7, is yet to be confirmed.

The big changes come in the technical and sporting regulations, which include opening vehicle eligibility and introducing lap time bracket-based competition.

That means the traditional Class X/A/B/C production car structure has been dismantled, with drivers now able to nominate the bracket in which they wish to compete.

“Next-generation technical and sporting regulations will be introduced for the 2026 season, with the goal to ensure the ongoing sustainability and competitiveness for the future of the APC Enduro Championship,” read a category statement.

“This has led to the re-writing of the technical rules from the ground up focusing on simplicity, clarity and enforceability resulting in a new four-class, self-nominated timing bracket-based structure for 2026 to ensure fair competition across a wide range of models.

“Further rule changes encourage an inclusive and increased eligibility through less restrictive regulations.

“Current production cars will remain eligible alongside TCR, GT4 and other various factory-built production-based race cars, with all classes using semi-slick tyres to maintain low costs.

“Entries will also be able to run three drivers, adding further flexibility.”

AASA competition director Marcos Ambrose expressed excitement over the changes to the APC competition, which also includes the installation of current competitor Paul Buccini as category manager.

“The new rules package will allow more quality cars to be eligible and give our competitors more options to race,” said Ambrose.

“Australia has a lot of very nice cars that will now be able to compete in long distance racing all year round in a championship format.

“Three hours of racing will be a real test of driver and machine.”

All qualifying sessions and races of the APC Enduro Championship will be live-streamed as part of the Super Series coverage broadcast on both pay and free-to-air channels.

2026 APC Enduro Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Ipswich 3 Hour (Twilight) – May 1–2

Round 2 – Sydney 3 Hour (Night) – July 17–18

Round 3 – QR Fight in the Night – 3 Hour – August 14–15

Round 4 – Winton 3 Hour (Twilight) – Sept 25–26

Round 5 – TBA 3 Hour – November 6–7