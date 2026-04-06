This year marks the first time Queensland will host the ARC season opener.

Headlining the battle for outright success will be Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia and the Pedders Rally Team.

Leading the charge for Toyota in a pair of GR Yaris Rally2 cars will be three time champion Harry Bates and co-driver Coral Taylor, and 2022 champions Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin.

The Skoda attack with Pedders colours will be led by 2014 ARC champion Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall, with young charger Jackson Long and father Damian Long stepping up to outright competition.

Pedder and Macneall will be aboard a Fabia RS Rally2 while Long junior and senior will pilot an R5-spec Fabia.

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Off-road racing star Toby Price joins the field for four rounds in the Subaru WRX Challenge class, with the experienced Ben Searcy stepping in for Holly Killbride as Price’s co-driver.

Alongside several cross-entered cars, Price and Searcy will be eligible for the WOLF Cup (previously known as the WOLF Production Cup) and the newly-introduced East Coast Cup.

A field of 22 cars will battle for ARC honours at Rally Queensland, alongside 29 Queensland Rally Championship cars, and five Regularity Series entries.

Rally Queensland will take place in the forests surrounding and the town centre of Gympie across April 17-19.

In a new era for the Australian Rally Championship, all five rounds will be broadcast on Kayo Sports, the ARC Facebook page and YouTube channel.

2026 Rally Queensland Entry List

Car No. Driver / Co-Driver Car Model – Class Eligibility 2 Scott Pedder

Glenn Macneall 2025 Skoda Fabia RS – Rally 2 ARC 3 Lewis Bates

Anthony Mcloughlin 2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2 ARC 4 Harry Bates

Coral Taylor 2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2 ARC 5 Jackson Long

Damien Long 2015 Skoda Fabia – R5 ARC 6 Josh Redhead

Ray Winwood-Smith 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 5 – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup 7 Troy Dowel

Bernie Webb 2020 Toyota GR Yaris – AP4 ARC, East Coast Cup 8 Tony Sullens

Julia Barkley 2012 Peugeot 208 – AP4 ARC, East Coast Cup 9 Joshua Wiedman

Ryan Preston 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9 – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Junior Cup (D)QRC 10 Darren Crozier

Michelle Crozier 2009 Ford Fiesta – G4 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup 11 Riley Walters

Andrew Crowley 2024 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Junior Cup (D), WRX 12 Toby Price

Ben Searcy 2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX, QRC 13 Jeff David

Grant Geelan 2022 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX 14 Shane Garner

Sylvie Garner 1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, QRC 15 Wayne Stewart

Lucas Zinsstag 2014 Volkswagen Beetle – G4 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup 16 Nathan Stokes

Ian Wheeler 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC 17 Cameron Henry

TBA 2015 Subaru WRX Sti – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC 18 Dale Linaker

Craig Thomas 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 7 – P6 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup 19 Kristian Sprenger

Jarrad Vanderhor 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC 20 Graham Iddles

Daymon Nicoli 2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX 21 Andy van Kann

Catherine Saayman 2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX 22 Ian Griffin

Emmett Mc Nulty 1993 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 3 – P6 ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, Clubman 23 Ari Wedlock

Brad Wedlock 1995 Hyundai Excel – P2 ARC, WOLF Cup, 2WD, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, Junior Cup (D), QRC, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D)

Queensland Rally Championship

Car No. Driver / Co-Driver Car Model – Class Eligibility 30 Ian Menzies

Robert McGowan 2013 Toyota Yaris – AP4 QRC Outright 31 Erik Johnsson

Larisa Biggar 2003 Subaru WRX STI – P5 QRC Outright 32 Andrew Carrigan

Liam Hinschen 1999 Mitsubishi Magna – P4 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 33 Clay Badenoch

James Wilson 1979 Toyota Celica – Classic C3 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 34 Todd Webster

Megan Byrne 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI – P5 QRC Outright, 35 Simon Jansen

Elysia Jansen 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution 6 – P6 QRC Outright 36 Anthony Tanzer

Chloe Tanzer 1995 Subaru Impreza – P6 QRC Outright 37 Adam O’Brien

Jennifer Prince 1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5 – P6 QRC Outright 38 Peter Trezona

Chris Harrison 1992 Nissan R32 Skyline GTS-t-P4 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 39 Cameron Taylor

Melody Taylor 2004 Mazda Rx8 – P4 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 40 David Micjan

Kevin O’Connor 1993 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5 QRC Outright 41 Ralph French

Karl Wilson 1996 Subaru Impreza RA – P5 QRC Outright 42 Kim Acworth

Michelle Berardo 2004 Subaru WRX STI – P5 QRC Outright 43 Gary Dutton

Ray Priest 1977 Datsun 200B – Classic QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 44 Keith Fackrell

Claire Buccini 1976 Ford Escort RS1800 – CRC QRC Outright, 45 Michael Tuppin

Russell Hewett 1999 Subaru Impreza WRX- P5 Clubman 46 Tim Collingwood

Kelvin O’Shea 2002 Honda Civic Type R – P3 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 47 Nick Reid

Nicola Hoey 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage – P4 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D) 48 Mitchell Plant

Brent Plant 1995 Hyundai Excel – P2 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior(D+CD) 49 Michelle Van Der Wilk

Kass Brumley 1996 Subaru Impreza WRX – P6 Clubman 50 Ella Pyyvaara

Paul Pyyvaara 1994 Daihatsu Charade – P2 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior(D) 51 Michael Leavy

Tony Arbon 1983 Toyota Sprinter – CRC Novice (Full Event) 52 Peter Flynn

Darcy O’Connor 2005 Subaru Impreza RS – P5 Clubman Series 53 Ian Swinbourne

Mikka Baksa 1999 Hyundai Excel X3 – P2 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, Novice (Full Event) Co-Dr 54 Mathew Dolan

Sally Martin 1983 Holden Gemini – P3 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (CD) 55 John Keen

Matt Spencer 1972 Datsun 1600 – P3 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD 56 Sasha Power

Holly Arbon 1995 Hyundai Excel – P2 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D) 57 Cameron Christensen

Jo Moore 1998 Hyundai Excel – P2 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D) 58 Benjamin Stead

Paul McBride 1995 Honda Prelude – P4 QRC Outright, QRC 2WD

Queensland Regularity Series