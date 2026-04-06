This year marks the first time Queensland will host the ARC season opener.
Headlining the battle for outright success will be Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia and the Pedders Rally Team.
Leading the charge for Toyota in a pair of GR Yaris Rally2 cars will be three time champion Harry Bates and co-driver Coral Taylor, and 2022 champions Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin.
The Skoda attack with Pedders colours will be led by 2014 ARC champion Scott Pedder and Glenn Macneall, with young charger Jackson Long and father Damian Long stepping up to outright competition.
Pedder and Macneall will be aboard a Fabia RS Rally2 while Long junior and senior will pilot an R5-spec Fabia.
Off-road racing star Toby Price joins the field for four rounds in the Subaru WRX Challenge class, with the experienced Ben Searcy stepping in for Holly Killbride as Price’s co-driver.
Alongside several cross-entered cars, Price and Searcy will be eligible for the WOLF Cup (previously known as the WOLF Production Cup) and the newly-introduced East Coast Cup.
A field of 22 cars will battle for ARC honours at Rally Queensland, alongside 29 Queensland Rally Championship cars, and five Regularity Series entries.
Rally Queensland will take place in the forests surrounding and the town centre of Gympie across April 17-19.
In a new era for the Australian Rally Championship, all five rounds will be broadcast on Kayo Sports, the ARC Facebook page and YouTube channel.
2026 Rally Queensland Entry List
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model – Class
|Eligibility
|2
|Scott Pedder
Glenn Macneall
|2025 Skoda Fabia RS – Rally 2
|ARC
|3
|Lewis Bates
Anthony Mcloughlin
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|ARC
|4
|Harry Bates
Coral Taylor
|2024 Toyota GR Yaris – Rally 2
|ARC
|5
|Jackson Long
Damien Long
|2015 Skoda Fabia – R5
|ARC
|6
|Josh Redhead
Ray Winwood-Smith
|1998 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 5 – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup
|7
|Troy Dowel
Bernie Webb
|2020 Toyota GR Yaris – AP4
|ARC, East Coast Cup
|8
|Tony Sullens
Julia Barkley
|2012 Peugeot 208 – AP4
|ARC, East Coast Cup
|9
|Joshua Wiedman
Ryan Preston
|2006 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 9 – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Junior Cup (D)QRC
|10
|Darren Crozier
Michelle Crozier
|2009 Ford Fiesta – G4
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup
|11
|Riley Walters
Andrew Crowley
|2024 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Junior Cup (D), WRX
|12
|Toby Price
Ben Searcy
|2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX, QRC
|13
|Jeff David
Grant Geelan
|2022 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX
|14
|Shane Garner
Sylvie Garner
|1994 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, QRC
|15
|Wayne Stewart
Lucas Zinsstag
|2014 Volkswagen Beetle – G4
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup
|16
|Nathan Stokes
Ian Wheeler
|2012 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC
|17
|Cameron Henry
TBA
|2015 Subaru WRX Sti – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC
|18
|Dale Linaker
Craig Thomas
|2001 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO 7 – P6
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup
|19
|Kristian Sprenger
Jarrad Vanderhor
|2008 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, QRC
|20
|Graham Iddles
Daymon Nicoli
|2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX
|21
|Andy van Kann
Catherine Saayman
|2023 Subaru Impreza WRX – WRX
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, WRX
|22
|Ian Griffin
Emmett Mc Nulty
|1993 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 3 – P6
|ARC, WOLF Cup, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, Clubman
|23
|Ari Wedlock
Brad Wedlock
|1995 Hyundai Excel – P2
|
ARC, WOLF Cup, 2WD, East Coast Cup, Classic Cup, Junior Cup (D), QRC, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D)
Queensland Rally Championship
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model – Class
|Eligibility
|30
|Ian Menzies
Robert McGowan
|2013 Toyota Yaris – AP4
|QRC Outright
|31
|Erik Johnsson
Larisa Biggar
|2003 Subaru WRX STI – P5
|QRC Outright
|32
|Andrew Carrigan
Liam Hinschen
|1999 Mitsubishi Magna – P4
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|33
|Clay Badenoch
James Wilson
|1979 Toyota Celica – Classic C3
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|34
|Todd Webster
Megan Byrne
|2011 Subaru Impreza WRX STI – P5
|QRC Outright,
|35
|Simon Jansen
Elysia Jansen
|1999 Mitsubishi Evolution 6 – P6
|QRC Outright
|36
|Anthony Tanzer
Chloe Tanzer
|1995 Subaru Impreza – P6
|QRC Outright
|37
|Adam O’Brien
Jennifer Prince
|1998 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 5 – P6
|QRC Outright
|38
|Peter Trezona
Chris Harrison
|1992 Nissan R32 Skyline GTS-t-P4
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|39
|Cameron Taylor
Melody Taylor
|2004 Mazda Rx8 – P4
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|40
|David Micjan
Kevin O’Connor
|1993 Subaru Impreza WRX – P5
|QRC Outright
|41
|Ralph French
Karl Wilson
|1996 Subaru Impreza RA – P5
|QRC Outright
|42
|Kim Acworth
Michelle Berardo
|2004 Subaru WRX STI – P5
|QRC Outright
|43
|Gary Dutton
Ray Priest
|1977 Datsun 200B – Classic
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|44
|Keith Fackrell
Claire Buccini
|1976 Ford Escort RS1800 – CRC
|QRC Outright,
|45
|Michael Tuppin
Russell Hewett
|1999 Subaru Impreza WRX- P5
|Clubman
|46
|Tim Collingwood
Kelvin O’Shea
|2002 Honda Civic Type R – P3
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|47
|Nick Reid
Nicola Hoey
|1996 Mitsubishi Mirage – P4
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D)
|48
|Mitchell Plant
Brent Plant
|1995 Hyundai Excel – P2
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior(D+CD)
|49
|Michelle Van Der Wilk
Kass Brumley
|1996 Subaru Impreza WRX – P6
|Clubman
|50
|Ella Pyyvaara
Paul Pyyvaara
|1994 Daihatsu Charade – P2
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior(D)
|51
|Michael Leavy
Tony Arbon
|1983 Toyota Sprinter – CRC
|Novice (Full Event)
|52
|Peter Flynn
Darcy O’Connor
|2005 Subaru Impreza RS – P5
|Clubman Series
|53
|Ian Swinbourne
Mikka Baksa
|1999 Hyundai Excel X3 – P2
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, Novice (Full Event) Co-Dr
|54
|Mathew Dolan
Sally Martin
|1983 Holden Gemini – P3
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (CD)
|55
|John Keen
Matt Spencer
|1972 Datsun 1600 – P3
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
|56
|Sasha Power
Holly Arbon
|1995 Hyundai Excel – P2
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D)
|57
|Cameron Christensen
Jo Moore
|1998 Hyundai Excel – P2
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD, QRC Junior (D)
|58
|Benjamin Stead
Paul McBride
|1995 Honda Prelude – P4
|QRC Outright, QRC 2WD
Queensland Regularity Series
|Car No.
|Driver / Co-Driver
|Car Model
|Eligibility
|59
|Vaughn Strydom
Sean Wild
|1999 Toyota RAV 4
|Regularity
|60
|Graeme Page
Callum Page
|2003 Suzuki Ignis Sport
|Regularity
|61
|Lachlan Johnson
Warwick Johnson
|1998 Subaru Forester
|Regularity
|62
|Troy Garth
Cassandra Garth
|1974 Misitbushi Lancer
|Regularity
|63
|Sunny Cornelissen
Jude Barrett
|1998 Suzuki Vitara
|Regularity
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