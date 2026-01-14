The team has confirmed its Pro Class entry will be filled by GM factory drivers: Kiwi Earl Bamber, Brit Alex Sims and Dutchman Nicky Catsburg.

Johor’s Pro-Am car will be crewed by Princes Jefri Ibrahim and Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Brit Ben Green and Australian Jordan Love.

Bathurst will mark just the second time Johor has fielded a full Pro line-up in one of its Corvettes, having done so with Sims, Catsburg and Scott McLaughlin at Suzuka last September.

While McLaughlin was unavailable for Bathurst due to a clashing IndyCar test commitment, Sims is eager for his first taste of Mount Panorama.

“Bathurst has been on my bucket list for so many years, but was difficult to do with my other racing commitments,” he said.

“We have simulator days planned to get up to speed, so I can be fully prepared for the race.

“It’s a very daunting circuit; it looks exciting on TV, but it’ll bite you if you get things wrong.

“That obviously raises the stakes somewhat, but the high-speed and high-commitment sections sound like a good mix to me.”

Bamber is among GM’s factory drivers and is set to compete against his own Porsche team in the Aussie enduro.

The Kiwi last contested the event in 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Bathurst and getting back in the Corvette with Nicky and Alex,” he said.

“I had really great times with them at IMSA in 2024, and I’m excited to work with them again. I know a lot of the JMR guys as well, and they’re putting out fast cars with the Corvettes.

“Hopes are high. I can’t wait to get back to one of the greatest races in the world.”