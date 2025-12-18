The team founded by Kiwi Bamber famously won the race on debut in 2019 with a driver line-up spearheaded by local star Matt Campbell.

EBM has been absent from the event since a return appearance the following year, but is back to help fly to flag for Porsche in the Pro Class.

Its 911 GT3 R is set to be shared by a trio of factory drivers: Austrian Klaus Bachler, German Laurin Heinrich and Swiss Ricardo Feller.

Bachler will be making his Bathurst debut while Heinrich finished second in Pro-Am last year during a maiden event appearance with Manthey EMA.

Feller’s previous starts have come aboard Audis, setting provisional pole last year as part of a last-minute Jamec Racing effort.

Alexandre Gibot, managing director of Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific, expects the EBM line-up to be fighting for victory.

“We’re pleased to work together with EBM on their return to the Bathurst 12 Hour,” he said.

“It’s a special event, a fantastic track and holds great memories for the team, considering its incredible victory there back in 2019, and for Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific.

“With Klaus, Laurin and Ricardo at the wheel, we believe EBM has a seriously strong line-up capable of fighting at the front.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour is the race that really kicks off the motorsport season in the Asia-Pacific region, so we can’t wait to get the weekend underway in February.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour is enjoying a resurgence of interest this year, with Mercedes-AMG, Corvette, Ferrari, BMW, Audi, McLaren, Lamborghini and Ford also set to be represented in the GT3 ranks.

Porsche, which last won the race in 2024, is expected to confirm a second factory team in the coming days.

The event will run from February 13-15.