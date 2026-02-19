The Australian team, a first in WorldSBK history, will field a 2026-spec Ducati Panigale V4R for rider Tommy Bridewell, and will contest the remainder of the season commencing from round two at Portimão in Portugal.

Operating from its UK base, the team had initially planned to contest British Superbikes for 2026, but made the decision to step up to WorldSBK, a move originally planned for 2027.

British rider Bridewell won the 2023 British Superbike Championship on a Panigale V4, so is no stranger to the Italian equipment.

Alongside top three points finishes in three seasons of British Superbike competition, Bridewell also scored WorldSBK points in a wildcard appearance in 2019.

“I want to say a huge thank you to the team for the opportunity,” said Bridewell.

“I think it’s all coming together and we’re in for an exciting year. Sure, I’ve got a lot to learn – I’ve been racing for many years and am going into the season as prepared as I’ve ever been, but I feel a bit like a rookie!”

“We were testing at Portimão and when the bikes arrived – full WorldSBK spec.”

“I made a jokey comment to the team to the effect of ‘wouldn’t it be nice to leave them like that and not have to remove all the electronics?’ I think this gave the team food for thought and before I knew it the entry was submitted and we were approved to compete in WorldSBK.”

Team Owner Lee Khouri described the step up as a proud moment ‘not just for our team, but for Australia.’

“Superbike Advocates Racing will be the first Australian-owned team in the history of the Superbike World Championship, and that’s something that means a great deal to me personally,” said Khouri.

“This project started with pure passion – passion for Ducati, for racing, and for building something that could compete at the highest level.”

The team contested the Australian Superbike Championship in 2025, finishing fifth overall with rider Glenn Allerton.

“What began in Australian Superbike has evolved into a world championship campaign much sooner than we originally planned, and that reflects the belief we have in the people around us,” Khouri added.

Superbike Advocates Racing will hit the track at round two of the 2026 FIM Superbike World Championship in Portugal on March 27-29.