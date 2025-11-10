The Supercars Hall of Famer stepped back from regular TCM competition at the end of 2023 and stands as the most successful driver in category history, with 106 race wins.

He made a cameo appearance substituting for Steven Johnson aboard a Ford Mustang at Sydney Motorsport Park last year and this time returns aboard a Holden.

Bowe will drive a Torana built by Bendigo Retro Muscle Cars and owned by David Schramm, to be run by Multispares Racing alongside Ryan Hansford’s entry.

The Sandown appearance is intended as a one-off for Bowe, with Schramm to steer the car himself in TCM next season.

“I quite often say to people that I’m trying terribly hard not to retire,” Bowe told Speedcafe, having also recently driven at the Baskerville Historic meeting aboard an Elfin open-wheeler.

“This has come about through Bendigo Retro Muscle Cars, who also built my Torana and asked me if I’d have a little drive of David’s new car at Winton.

“David was happy to go along with it and asked if I’d also like to drive it at Sandown. I said, ‘well, is the Pope a Catholic?’”

Bowe shook down the car last week at Winton, where it ran with a lower rev limit to reduce running costs.

“It had a few little teething issues, but for a brand-new car that’s never turned a wheel, it went really well. It’s beautifully built, as you’d expect,” Bowe said.

“We don’t have mega high expectations because Sandown is very different to Winton, but I love the category, and I love driving those cars.

“They really are very raw cars, and they value a driver’s input. There’s no [electronic] aids, no aero, little tyres, powerful engines… in the words of Big Kev, I’m excited!

“It’ll be nice to be back because I really miss the people and the camaraderie of TCM, to be honest.

“It’s quite a serious racing series, but it’s a good bunch of people. You can have a decent race, although some shenanigans go on, which I’ll try and avoid!”

Bowe will be hoping not to put a scratch on the immaculately presented machine during the Sandown races.

“It’s painted in the original metallic purple that LX hatchbacks had, so it looks fantastic,” he enthused.

“When I first got into TCM the cars had to look period, but it’s since became much more modernised with the [livery] wraps and everything.

“But this is a throwback to when it was simpler. It looks really, really good, the attention to detail is just lovely, which I expect from those guys. They’re very good at what they do.”