Produced by the Korean giant between 2017 and 2023, the Stinger was touted as a potential Supercars contender under the Gen2 rules following its launch.

While that never came to pass, Improved Production NSW competitor David Worrell has completed the multi-year build of a Stinger to Bathurst 6 Hour rules.

The Stinger GT will compete in the High Performance (Forced Induction) B1 class, which last year was the domain of BMW 135i, 335i and 340i models.

A mid-sized five-door, the Stinger features a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that makes 272kW and 510Nm in production trim.

It’s fitted with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, sports Brembo brakes, launch control, adaptable dampers and a limited slip differential from the factory.

“Honestly, I can’t wait to send it up the hill,” said Worrell.

“It’s got a lot of power and torque, which is what you need up and down The Mountain, and it should be pretty easy to drive fast over six hours.”

Worrell will share the Stinger with fellow production car racers Richard Luff and Scott Walker.

The Bathurst 6 Hour will take place at Mount Panorama on the April 3-5 Easter weekend.