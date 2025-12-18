Blanksby was CEO of the MRC between 2017 and 2024 – a role that included oversight of Sandown International Motor Raceway.

He replaces Sunil Vohra, who was suddenly axed from MA’s top job in August.

MA’s General Manager of People and Culture, Nicky Lennon, acted as interim CEO while the recruitment process took place.

Andrew Fraser, President of Motorsport Australia welcomed the appointment of Blanksby, who was introduced to staff today ahead of a January 27 start date.

“Josh is an experienced and energetic CEO who has worked in and around sport for nearly 20 years,” said Fraser.

“He is commercial, astute and customer focused and understands how to lead a member-based organisation.

“We see in Josh a powerful mix of experience and energy, of commercial acumen and regulatory nous.

“We see someone who is passionate about their work, about service, and about sport and community and we believe he will be a successful and reforming leader for Motorsport Australia.”

Blanksby declared it an exciting time to join MA.

“During my time in sport I have experienced first-hand that sport leadership is about the whole of the sport, the members, the volunteers, the officials as well as the elite-level competitions,” he said.

“Motorsport is experiencing genuine growth in interest from new fans – here in Australia and around the world.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of the future and to harness that interest into growing and strengthening both the sport and Motorsport Australia as the governing body.

“I very much look forward to meeting people in the motorsport community in the months ahead.”

Since leaving the MRC, Blanksby has been working as principal of sports, wagering and gaming focused consultancy firm AP2 Advisory.

He was the director of legal and corporate affairs at Betfair for eight years prior joining the MRC in 2014, initially in a legal role.