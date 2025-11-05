Accredited sports dietitian Olivia Fidler is recruiting participants for a PhD study on nutrition knowledge in motorsport, undertaken through the Queensland University of Technology.

Fidler spent seven Supercars Championship events working with Triple Eight this season, gaining insight into the lives of the team’s performance personnel.

She notes there is limited knowledge in this area of motorsport, with no previous studies published.

“Motorsport exposes drivers and crew to intense physical and mental challenges, including extreme heat and long, demanding days,” she said.

“Adequate nutrition and hydration are essential for safety and performance. We need your input to understand what strategies are currently being used at your events.”

The study is open to drivers, performance personnel/pit crew and others who contribute to the success of a race vehicle.

Participation involves completing a questionnaire covering involvement within motorsport, sports nutrition practices and nutrition knowledge.

The questionnaire will take approximately 10-15 minutes to complete and is available via this link: https://qsurvey.qut.edu.au/jfe/form/SV_0pLz36R6barCKbA