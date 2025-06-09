Magher and Webb barrel-rolled their Trophy Truck, suffering several flips before landing upright.

The pair escaped uninjured but their Extreme 2WD class truck was severely damaged.

Magher and Webb were fifth in their class at the end of day one, nearly 18 minutes off the leaders Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt.

“That is Mick Magher, he walked away with his navigator uninjured today,” Finke Desert Race vice president Kelsey Bradford told 7 News.

“They say with age comes the cage, so they’re the guys that race in those trucks, and those trucks are built solid.

“That rollcage in that truck would have definitely done its job.

“There was another one almost as big as that one, both walked away as well.

“When you’re in a car versus the bikes, bikes are a little more scary when it comes to falling off, but they walked away with no problem at all.”

The 2025 edition of the Tatts Finke Desert Race was won by Travis Robinson who led home brother Beau by nearly four minutes.