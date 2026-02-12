Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife are officially out of the Supercars commentary booth, with the sport taking a whole new approach to its TV product this season.

There is a rotating cast of dedicated callers, which means three new faces and voices, and some fresh experts that will play key roles.

What does it all mean? And what’s next for Crompton and Skaife? Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus delve into it all.

They also talk Supercars parity testing, livery launch season and look ahead to this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

