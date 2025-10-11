Habul, Power, and Mostert will contest the Indianapolis 8 Hour in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 on October 16-18.

It’s the first time Power will have raced a contemporary GT3 machine, and he will be an outright contender in the Pro class.

It’s something of a long-awaited debut for Power, who was in line to contest the Daytona 24 with Habul in 2023 until his wife Liz fell sick.

It’s the second year in a row that an IndyCar champion has contested the Indianapolis 8 Hour after Alex Palou joined Lone Star in 2024.

A total of 25 cars have entered the 2025 edition of the endurance race at the famous Brickyard.

The headline act is Valentino Rossi with Team WRT alongside Kelvin Van Der Linde and Charles Weerts in a BMW M4 GT3.

Australia’s Tom Sargent will join GMG Racing alongside Kyle Washington and Klaus Bachler in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.