Chevrolet has campaigned the Camaro since 2018 after it replaced the SS, a rebadged Holden VF Commodore for the United States market.

Production of the road-going sixth-generation Camaro was discontinued in 2024.

Chevrolet has continued to race the two-door V8 muscle car in NASCAR, changing the “Camaro” badge on the rear bumper to “Chevrolet” – given the car is no longer sold by GM.

Now NASCAR’s vice president of competition, Elton Sawyer, has confirmed an update to the look of Chevrolet’s stock car is imminent.

“We started working with the folks at General Motors about a year ago… and then they started submitting the body parts, which then went through wind tunnel testing with all the OEMs, our original equipment manufacturers, watching the testing,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“So all the boxes were checked, and we’re looking forward to seeing the new Chevrolet when we get to Daytona in 2026.”

Full Credit to the Noise - Your light-hearted take on motorsport’s biggest news Click here to listen

As it stands, there is no obvious replacement for the Camaro. Chevrolet does not have a suitable sedan or coupe on the market. Its line-up of cars is largely focused on trucks and SUV platforms as well as electric crossovers.

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer in the Cup Series not to bring an updated fascia to NASCAR in recent years.

NASCAR updated its Cup Series to the revolutionary seventh-generation dubbed “Next Gen” in 2022. Toyota updated its Camry XSE in 2024, and Ford updated its Mustang to the Dark Horse the same year.

For more of the latest NASCAR news stories, visit MotorRacing.com