The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro clocked a 1:14.594s around the classic California course to beat Chase Briscoe in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry by 0.250s.

It was van Gisbergen’s third pole position of the season.

William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro), Ross Chastain (#1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro) and AJ Allmendinger (#16 Kaulig Racing Camaro) will start third through fifth.

“I’m shaking. That was pretty full-on,” said van Gisbergen.

“I’m stoked to have Red Bull on the car and thank you to Trackhouse and Chevy. Amazing car.

“We weren’t very good in practice, but new tyres fixed it.

“Hopefully we can be good in the race.

“What a cool day and hopefully have a good race this afternoon too.”

Van Gisbergen said he was lacking in practice and said he needed “Just a bit more rear grip and better balance” for Monday’s race.

“The car has got a bit of everything,” he said.

“Just tune it up a little bit. Obviously not a bad spot to start.”

Monday’s race gets underway at 5:30am AEST with coverage live and exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Save Mart 350 Qualifying