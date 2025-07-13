The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro clocked a 1:14.594s around the classic California course to beat Chase Briscoe in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry by 0.250s.
It was van Gisbergen’s third pole position of the season.
William Byron (#24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro), Ross Chastain (#1 Trackhouse Racing Camaro) and AJ Allmendinger (#16 Kaulig Racing Camaro) will start third through fifth.
“I’m shaking. That was pretty full-on,” said van Gisbergen.
“I’m stoked to have Red Bull on the car and thank you to Trackhouse and Chevy. Amazing car.
“We weren’t very good in practice, but new tyres fixed it.
“Hopefully we can be good in the race.
“What a cool day and hopefully have a good race this afternoon too.”
Van Gisbergen said he was lacking in practice and said he needed “Just a bit more rear grip and better balance” for Monday’s race.
“The car has got a bit of everything,” he said.
“Just tune it up a little bit. Obviously not a bad spot to start.”
Monday’s race gets underway at 5:30am AEST with coverage live and exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Save Mart 350 Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|88
|Shane Van Gisbergen #
|Red Bull Chevrolet
|74.594
|0
|0
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|74.844
|0.250
|0.250
|3
|24
|William Byron
|Valvoline Chevrolet
|75.025
|4
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Kubota Chevrolet
|75.087
|0.493
|0.243
|5
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Big Sipz Chevrolet
|75.12
|0.526
|0.033
|6
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|SAIA LTL Freight Toyota
|75.128
|0.534
|0.008
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Menards/Delta Ford
|75.134
|0.54
|0.006
|8
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Chumba Casino Toyota
|75.176
|0.582
|0.042
|9
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Ally Chevrolet
|75.233
|0.639
|0.057
|10
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Rheem Toyota
|75.243
|0.649
|0.01
|11
|5
|Kyle Larson
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|75.254
|0.66
|0.011
|12
|38
|Zane Smith
|Michael Roberts Construction Ford
|75.278
|0.684
|0.024
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet
|75.283
|0.689
|0.005
|14
|17
|Chris Buescher
|BuildSubmarines.com Ford
|75.373
|0.779
|0.09
|15
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Project Zin/Gainbridge Chevrolet
|75.408
|0.383
|16
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|ampm Toyota
|75.437
|0.843
|0.064
|17
|8
|Kyle Busch
|zone Chevrolet
|75.475
|0.881
|0.038
|18
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Mobil 1 Toyota
|75.517
|0.923
|0.042
|19
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Freeway Insurance Chevrolet
|75.563
|0.155
|20
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Body Guard Ford
|75.589
|0.995
|0.072
|21
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Castrol Ford
|75.624
|0.061
|22
|22
|Joey Logano
|Autotrader Ford
|75.629
|1.035
|0.04
|23
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Delaware Life Chevrolet
|75.666
|0.042
|24
|2
|Austin Cindric
|America’s Tire Ford
|75.734
|0.068
|25
|21
|Josh Berry
|Eero Ford
|75.836
|0.102
|26
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Sea Best Chevrolet
|76.033
|0.197
|27
|41
|Cole Custer
|Autodesk/Haas Tooling Ford
|76.122
|0.089
|28
|35
|Riley Herbst #
|Monster Energy Toyota
|76.254
|0.132
|29
|7
|Justin Haley
|NationsGuard Chevrolet
|76.27
|0.016
|30
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Xfinity Mobile Toyota
|76.275
|0.005
|31
|43
|Erik Jones
|Dollar Tree Toyota
|76.297
|0.022
|32
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|76.299
|0.002
|33
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet
|76.461
|0.162
|34
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Real American Beer Chevrolet
|76.623
|0.162
|35
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Love’s Travel Stops Ford
|76.732
|0.109
|36
|51
|Cody Ware
|Mighty Fire Breaker Ford
|77.478
|0.746
|37
|78
|* Katherine Legge
|e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet
|No time
