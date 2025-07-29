Friesen was competing in the Super DIRTcar Series at Autodrome Drummond as part of the Big Block Modifieds field.

The 44-year-old appeared to wash up high out of Turn 2 and collided with an unprotected concrete wall, which shot his car skyward.

As he landed on the wall, the car burst into flames and rolled back onto the track before being hit by another car.

The red flag was immediately thrown while the American driver was attended to by trackside safety crews before being extricated.

Friessen was taken to a nearby hospital shortly afterward. Once the race resumed after a lengthy delay, it was won by Matt Sheppard.

“Stewart is alert and talking, and he has been transported to a local hospital following an incident during the Super DIRTcar King of the North race at Autodrome Drummond,” a statement read.

WATCH: Supercars stars in Supercheap Auto ‘Police Chase’ Click here

“Thank you for all the comments and messages of concern and compassion.”

Friessen competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and this year won at Michigan International Speedway. He has four Truck Series wins to his name and one NASCAR Cup Series start in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol in 2021.