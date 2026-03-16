After his remarkable recovery in Phoenix netted him 11th, the Trackhouse Racing driver was riding high on the table. However, he came crashing down – almost literally – at Las Vegas.

Damage on the opening lap from a high-speed slide onto the apron meant van Gisbergen spent the remaining 266 laps battling an imbalance with the front splitter dragging on the road.

The day had promised a lot, having qualified 16th and ahead of his two Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain (17th) and Connor Zilisch (25th). Van Gisbergen finished last.

“Tough, long day,” said van Gisbergen.

“Thought our race was going to go better than that but got some damage on lap one when I made a mistake.

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“Then, just continued to struggle the rest of the day. Thanks to my #97 guys for continuing to work on my SuperFile Chevy. We’ll move on to Darlington.”

Trackhouse Racing struggled on the whole. Zilisch spun after nose-to-tail contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro and finished 32nd.

“We didn’t really fire off great,” said Zilisch.

“I felt like we could be good on the long run and make ground up, and then on the restart, we would just fall back and lose all the ground we would make up.

“I don’t know what happened with Ricky. He was pitting and I didn’t see him wave us off.

“It just caught me by surprise when he checked up in the middle of the corner and that kind of ended our day from there.”

Chastain, meanwhile, was only 17th as he battled car handling issues.

“We worked on the handling all day,” said Chastain.

“The long green flag runs didn’t help us any but we kept working at it.”

Van Gisbergen shares 16th in the standings with former Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez and Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger.

The points are still led by 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick ahead of teammate Bubba Wallace.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney slipped one place to third while Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin surged from 12th to fourth thanks to his Las Vegas win. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott holds fifth.

The NASCAR Cup Series resumes at Darlington on March 23.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Points (After Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

Pos Num Driver Team Gain/Loss Points Diff Gap 1 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 0 255 0 0 2 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing -1 194 61 61 3 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 1 188 67 6 4 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing -8 177 78 11 5 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports +1 168 87 9 6 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 0 164 91 4 7 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports -3 157 98 7 8 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports -3 157 98 0 9 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 0 146 109 11 10 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing -5 140 115 6 11 22 Joey Logano Team Penske +4 135 120 5 12 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing -4 127 128 8 13 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing -5 125 130 2 14 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports +6 122 133 3 15 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports +1 118 137 4 16 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing +11 117 138 1 17 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports 0 117 138 0 18 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing +5 117 138 0 19 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 0 108 147 9 20 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing -3 94 161 14 21 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club -1 91 164 3 22 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing +2 90 165 1 23 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing -1 86 169 4 24 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing -5 81 174 5 25 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing +4 80 175 1 26 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing -7 76 179 4 27 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club -1 76 179 0 28 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports +3 73 182 3 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports +2 72 183 1 30 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske 0 71 184 1 31 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports +5 68 187 3 32 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing +1 56 199 12 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing +1 52 203 4 34 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team -1 52 203 0 35 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing +1 50 205 2 36 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 0 23 232 27

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