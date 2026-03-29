Teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch were only 18th and 25th at half-mile oval.

It’s the first time van Gisbergen has qualified fifth on an oval for a points-paying race. His previous best was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last year.

Ahead of qualifying, van Gisbergen explained how he had made a change from right foot braking to left foot braking – a move that has seemingly paid dividends.

“On the ovals you have to left-foot. Everyone left-foots,” he said.

“Most tracks it’s easy, but on a track like this where you downchange, I’m not really used to that downchanging.

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“In the Xfinity Car, the first time I was here I right-foot braked and went back and fourth.

“Now I’ve committed to left-foot braking, I’ve put big spacing between my pedals so I can’t right-foot brake.

“It’s just the timing of then to blip, because you don’t have to clutch like I do on the road course to help with the downchange. It’s just a rhythm and technique thing.

“It’s very easy to overlap quite a lot with the throttle and brake like a go kart. Just trying to keep my inputs separate. It’s a lot of timing and repetition that i’m not used to.”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin continued his purple patch to take pole position in the #11 Toyota Camry.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron will start second as the best Chevrolet Camaro in the #24 ahead of leading Ford Mustang driver Josh Berry for Wood Brothers Racing in the #21 car.

Hamlin’s teammate Ty Gibbs will line up fourth in the #54 Camry.

“I knew it was possible simply from where my car was in practice,’’ said Hamlin, who racked up his fifth pole position at Martinsville.

“Any time you’ve got fast lap speed in practice here that’s in the top 12, you’re close enough there that qualifying trim doesn’t change your car that much.”

“You’ve got enough speed to where you nail it and do a good enough job as a driver you’ve got a chance at the pole.

“I knew it was very possible but truthfully, I approached the lap to get in the top eight.

“I think I’d go faster if I went and did it again right now, but I think I’ll go on and stand on my time.”

Monday’s race is scheduled for 7:30am AEDT with coverage live on Fox Sports and streaming on Kayo Sports.

Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Martinsville Speedway, Qualifying

Pos Num Driver Team Car Lap Diff Gap 1 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.275 2 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.331 0.056 0.056 3 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford Mustang 19.334 0.059 0.003 4 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.338 0.063 0.004 5 97 Shane Van Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.339 0.064 0.001 6 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.351 0.076 0.012 7 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.363 0.088 0.012 8 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.376 0.101 0.013 9 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.389 0.114 0.013 10 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.392 0.117 0.003 11 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.398 0.123 0.006 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Mustang 19.429 0.154 0.031 13 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.432 0.157 0.003 14 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.444 0.169 0.012 15 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.445 0.17 0.001 16 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.446 0.171 0.001 17 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.453 0.178 0.007 18 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.457 0.182 0.004 19 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 19.486 0.211 0.029 20 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.495 0.22 0.009 21 48 Justin Allgaier(i) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.503 0.228 0.008 22 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.508 0.233 0.005 23 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Mustang 19.518 0.243 0.01 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro 19.53 0.255 0.012 25 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.536 0.261 0.006 26 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Camry 19.561 0.286 0.025 27 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry 19.562 0.287 0.001 28 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.578 0.303 0.016 29 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.588 0.313 0.01 30 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.625 0.35 0.037 31 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang 19.65 0.375 0.025 32 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Camry 19.664 0.389 0.014 33 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro 19.676 0.401 0.012 34 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.705 0.43 0.029 35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.719 0.444 0.014 36 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.76 0.485 0.041 37 33 * Austin Hill(i) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro 19.921 0.646 0.161

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