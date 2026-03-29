Teammates Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch were only 18th and 25th at half-mile oval.
It’s the first time van Gisbergen has qualified fifth on an oval for a points-paying race. His previous best was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last year.
Ahead of qualifying, van Gisbergen explained how he had made a change from right foot braking to left foot braking – a move that has seemingly paid dividends.
“On the ovals you have to left-foot. Everyone left-foots,” he said.
“Most tracks it’s easy, but on a track like this where you downchange, I’m not really used to that downchanging.
“In the Xfinity Car, the first time I was here I right-foot braked and went back and fourth.
“Now I’ve committed to left-foot braking, I’ve put big spacing between my pedals so I can’t right-foot brake.
“It’s just the timing of then to blip, because you don’t have to clutch like I do on the road course to help with the downchange. It’s just a rhythm and technique thing.
“It’s very easy to overlap quite a lot with the throttle and brake like a go kart. Just trying to keep my inputs separate. It’s a lot of timing and repetition that i’m not used to.”
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin continued his purple patch to take pole position in the #11 Toyota Camry.
Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron will start second as the best Chevrolet Camaro in the #24 ahead of leading Ford Mustang driver Josh Berry for Wood Brothers Racing in the #21 car.
Hamlin’s teammate Ty Gibbs will line up fourth in the #54 Camry.
“I knew it was possible simply from where my car was in practice,’’ said Hamlin, who racked up his fifth pole position at Martinsville.
“Any time you’ve got fast lap speed in practice here that’s in the top 12, you’re close enough there that qualifying trim doesn’t change your car that much.”
“You’ve got enough speed to where you nail it and do a good enough job as a driver you’ve got a chance at the pole.
“I knew it was very possible but truthfully, I approached the lap to get in the top eight.
“I think I’d go faster if I went and did it again right now, but I think I’ll go on and stand on my time.”
Monday’s race is scheduled for 7:30am AEDT with coverage live on Fox Sports and streaming on Kayo Sports.
Results: NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Martinsville Speedway, Qualifying
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.275
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.331
|0.056
|0.056
|3
|21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford Mustang
|19.334
|0.059
|0.003
|4
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.338
|0.063
|0.004
|5
|97
|Shane Van
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.339
|0.064
|0.001
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|19.351
|0.076
|0.012
|7
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.363
|0.088
|0.012
|8
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.376
|0.101
|0.013
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|19.389
|0.114
|0.013
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.392
|0.117
|0.003
|11
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.398
|0.123
|0.006
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford Mustang
|19.429
|0.154
|0.031
|13
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.432
|0.157
|0.003
|14
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|19.444
|0.169
|0.012
|15
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.445
|0.17
|0.001
|16
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|19.446
|0.171
|0.001
|17
|60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|19.453
|0.178
|0.007
|18
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.457
|0.182
|0.004
|19
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|19.486
|0.211
|0.029
|20
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.495
|0.22
|0.009
|21
|48
|Justin Allgaier(i)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.503
|0.228
|0.008
|22
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.508
|0.233
|0.005
|23
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford Mustang
|19.518
|0.243
|0.01
|24
|41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.53
|0.255
|0.012
|25
|88
|Connor Zilisch #
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.536
|0.261
|0.006
|26
|35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.561
|0.286
|0.025
|27
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota Camry
|19.562
|0.287
|0.001
|28
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.578
|0.303
|0.016
|29
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|19.588
|0.313
|0.01
|30
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.625
|0.35
|0.037
|31
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford Mustang
|19.65
|0.375
|0.025
|32
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota Camry
|19.664
|0.389
|0.014
|33
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.676
|0.401
|0.012
|34
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.705
|0.43
|0.029
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.719
|0.444
|0.014
|36
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.76
|0.485
|0.041
|37
|33
|* Austin Hill(i)
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet Camaro
|19.921
|0.646
|0.161
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