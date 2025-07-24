The Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series will converge on Naval Air Station Coronado to race on a three-mile course.

The event is slated for June 19-21 (local time) with a race each day for the three series.

The San Diego event replaces the Chicago street race, which will go on hiatus for at least 2026.

NASCAR teased the layout in a promotional video but said the layout will be formalised soon, according to NASCAR executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer Ben Kennedy.

“The natural ties our fans and a lot of the folks in our industry have with the military and the men and women that fight for our freedom, give us the ability to do what we love to do every single day, it was a natural fit,” Kennedy said.

“As we got to the base, started to have conversations with the team here at Naval Base Coronado, one thing led to another.

“They’ve been tremendous partners from the start. Then to sync it up with the 250th anniversary of our Navy, there were so many synergies that came together. This was a no-brainer for us.”

Being an active naval base, Kennedy said there will be aircraft carriers and fighter jets on display while the race is on.

“You’ll have the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, you’ll see other shots of the backdrop of San Diego,” said Kennedy.

“Actually, being here in a bit of the peninsula, in between the bay and the ocean is going to make for an amazing backdrop.

“We’re going to be weaving our way through the base, too. You’ll see a couple of carriers, F-18s on the tarmac.

“Some of the course will be set in stone a little bit as we’re making our way through the streets here on the base, then a lot of it is going to be a blank canvas.

“There will be a portion going out onto the tarmac, might have some long straightaways, more technical sections.”

NASCAR is leaning right into the aesthetic of the event with a logo featuring a fighter jet.

The three stars signify land, sea, and air in a nod to the Navy being the only military brand to operate in all three areas.

Four stripes at the bottom represent the United States’ four armed force branches – the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and Navy.

“NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence,” said Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan.

“Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it’s a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country.

“We’re proud to open our gates to the American people, honour those who wear the uniform and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves.”