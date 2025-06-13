The initiative aims to break down common barriers for women entering motorsport, offering first-hand experience behind the wheel in a safe, inclusive environment.

Participants will use their own road cars to learn core driving skills, vehicle preparation and car control, all under the guidance of experienced motorsport professionals.

Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra welcomed the government’s backing and emphasised the importance of growing female participation at a grassroots level.

“The Victorian Government’s support of the Women’s Introduction to Motorsport program highlights pathways for increased participation, encouraging and enabling greater involvement in motorsport at a community level,” he said.

“We are pleased to partner with the Victorian Government to continue to grow motorsport in Victoria.”

The funding comes through the Government’s Inclusive Participation Project Funding stream of the Together More Active program, part of the state’s broader Active Victoria strategy to boost community sport involvement.

Victorian Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said the funding reflects the government’s commitment to diversity and access in sport.

“The Allan Labor Government is a strong supporter of motorsport and increased participation of women in the motorsport community,” Minister Spence said.

“This funding will help attract and grow participation across all levels of motorsport in Victoria.”

The program will run over the next two years, with more than 1500 existing members across affiliated clubs expected to benefit from it.

Expressions of interest for the program are now open via Motorsport Australia’s website.