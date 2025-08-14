The event concludes the category’s Queensland swing, following June’s 2 Days of Thunder meeting at the same circuit, where Trent Whyte and Glenn Walker claimed victory in the Ultimate Diesel Tuning Ford Mustang Mach 1.

Since its inception in 2012, the Fight in the Night has become a staple of the production car calendar and the highlight of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series’ Queensland rounds.

Maika Ter Hoist will return in the Class X Speedcafe.com BMW M4 F82, sharing with Robert Gooley after missing the previous round due to a delayed electronic component. Craig Allan will bring back the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, aiming to prove the model remains competitive.

Class A1 will see Allan challenged by David Ling and Troy Williams in the David Ling Insurance Services FPV GT-F, plus two Mercedes-Benz A45 AMGs driven by Mark Griffith with a to-be-confirmed co-driver, and FG Motorsport’s Chris Gunther and Mitch Randall.

Whyte and Walker lead the highly competitive Class A2 field, joined by reigning Fight in the Night winners Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem in the Parramatta Special Vehicles Ford Mustang, as well as Lindsay Kearns and Brad Carr in the CMA Car Mods Australia Mustang.

Queensland Raceway owner Tony Quinn returns in his Chevrolet Camaro with co-driver Matt McCutcheon after a dramatic engine failure last round, while Anthony Levitt and Jason Simes contest the class in their Moma Solar Lighting Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG.

In Class B1, the father–son duo of Paul and Karlie Buccini impressed last round in their BMW 340i. Class B2 features Rohit Saini’s Clean and Wash HSV GTS against BMW M3 E92 entries from Ben Gersekowski and Richard Shinkfield’s Axis Surveys-sponsored car, joined by Class C convert Chris Holdt.

Class C highlights Jake Camilleri’s Mazda 3 MPS, who is considered the driver to beat following an outright podium at the QR Twilight 300. Other competitors include Gerard O’Flynn and Byron Lutelu in the Prime Motorsport Holden Astra OPC and PB Motorsport’s Oskar Butt and Troy Derwent in an HSV VXR.

Class D features the largest field, with regular leaders Craig Allan and Rob Jarvis in their Volkswagen Polo GTi facing last round winners Rob O’Connor and Jesse Dixon in the Kirksworks BMW 130i.

The grid also includes a range of Toyota 86s and Subaru BRZs, led by the all-female pairing of Annabelle Rolfo and Emily Caccaviello in the Littles Lawyers 86, Angus Baills with Max Geoghegan in the Trakwell 86, BPRO’s Darren Whittington and Riley Biggs, and category debutants Laclan Platten and Brad Fellows.

Jye Flynn and Ashton Gealy will co-drive an Integrale Homes-backed Subaru BRZ, joined by Aston Davis and Josh Tappett in a similar car, while Greg Wilson brings a BMW E46 in the classic JPS gold and black livery.

The Fight in the Night will feature practice and qualifying on Friday, two 30-minute races on Saturday afternoon, and the main endurance event under lights in the evening.

The winner of a trip for two to Highland Motorsport Park will be confirmed once stage points from both Queensland Raceway rounds are calculated.

Live coverage of the event will be available on SBS Viceland, Fox Sports, Kayo, and the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series YouTube channel.