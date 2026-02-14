David Ling General Insurance Services (DLGIS) is a specialist insurance brokerage based in Winnellie, Northern Territory, offering tailored personal and business insurance solutions. Operating under the Resilium Insurance Broking network and fully accredited by the...
|2025 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|25
|4
|1
|5306
|2
|
Will Brown
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|1
|2
|1
|5244
|3
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|14
|19
|5240
|4
|
Kai Allen
Penrite Racing
|26
|0
|0
|5233
|5
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|5
|1
|4461
|2025 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Lando Norris (GBR)
McLaren
|4
|7
|7
|423
|2
|
Max Verstappen (NED)
Red Bull
|1
|7
|7
|421
|3
|
Oscar Piastri (AUS)
McLaren
|81
|7
|6
|410
|4
|
George Russell (GBR)
Mercedes
|63
|2
|2
|319
|5
|
Charles Leclerc (MON)
Ferrari
|16
|0
|1
|242
