Supercars officially made their on-track racing debut on New Zealand’s South Island with the first race of four this weekend at Ruapuna Raceway, just outside of the city of Christchurch.
Photos: InSyde Media
Supercars officially made their on-track racing debut on New Zealand’s South Island with the first race of four this weekend at Ruapuna Raceway, just outside of the city of Christchurch.
Photos: InSyde Media
|2026 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Brodie Kostecki
Shell V-Power Racing Team
|17
|4
|2
|731
|2
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|3
|2
|676
|3
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|0
|1
|631
|4
|
Ryan Wood
Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|2
|1
|1
|596
|5
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|0
|0
|593
|2026 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
|12
|2
|2
|72
|2
|
George Russell
Mercedes
|63
|1
|1
|63
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|16
|0
|0
|49
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
|44
|0
|0
|41
|5
|
Lando Norris
McLaren
|1
|0
|0
|25
Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast and free!
You have successfully joined our subscriber list.
Subscribe to our daily and breaking newsletter for all the latest news delivered direct to your box
Copyright © 2026 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2025 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2025 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!
Discussion about this post