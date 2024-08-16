In its 28th year, the Historic Leyburn Sprints will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Australian Grand Prix that was held just outside the tiny township in 1949.

Multiple hillclimb champion Dean Amos will chase a record ninth win in his Nicholson McLaren-powered, British built Gould GR55B.

The range of vehicles is extensive from cars that represent those that race in the early days, right through to more modern classic and racing touring cars.

The residents, which number around 600, will see a huge influx of visitors over the weekend, many of which will set up in a camp and caravan city on the outskirts.

The event has a very much old school feel about it with most of the 240 competitors' setup to reside along their treasured race cars. There is even a Indy Racing League single-seater that qualified and started the 1999 Indianapolis 500.

There will also be many legend race drivers of Australian motorsport in attendance. They included Dick Johnson, John Bowe, Bruce Allison, Warwick Brown, Charlie O'Brien and Ron Harrop.

The hub of the event is the lone pub, the Royal Hotel which is within an easy stroll for all and sundry and believed to be the longest licenced establishment in the state.

The residents welcome their biggest event of the year, the sheep don't mind but the layout of the haybales is left to be a last minute job, otherwise the cows tend to eat them.