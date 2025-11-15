The Stable | Australia’s Porsche Specialist At The Stable, we live and breathe Porsche. Based in Brisbane, we specialise in sourcing, advising, buying, selling, and storing the finest examples of air-cooled classics and modern era...
|2025 Supercars Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Broc Feeney
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|88
|12
|14
|4150
|2
|
Chaz Mostert
Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|25
|1
|1
|4120
|3
|
Matthew Payne
Penrite Racing
|19
|4
|1
|4096
|4
|
Cam Waters
Monster Castrol Racing
|6
|3
|3
|4078
|5
|
Will Brown
Red Bull Ampol Racing
|1
|2
|1
|4066
|2025 Formula 1 Championship
|WINS
|POLES
|PTS
|1
|
Lando Norris (GBR)
McLaren
|4
|8
|6
|390
|2
|
Oscar Piastri (AUS)
McLaren
|81
|7
|5
|366
|3
|
Max Verstappen (NED)
Red Bull
|1
|5
|7
|341
|4
|
George Russell (GBR)
Mercedes
|63
|2
|2
|276
|5
|
Charles Leclerc (MON)
Ferrari
|16
|0
|1
|214
