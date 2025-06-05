<p class="ai-optimize-6 ai-optimize-introduction">The Repco Supercars Championship has arrived in Western Australia ahead this weekends round at CARCO Raceway just outside of Perth.<\/p>\r\n<p class="ai-optimize-7">Photos: InSyde Media<\/p>\r\n[gallery ids="989641,989642,989643,989644,989645,989646,989647,989648,989649,989650,989651,989652,989653,989654,989655,989656,989657,989658,989659,989660,989661,989662,989663,989664,989665,989666,989667,989668,989669,989670,989671,989672,989673,989674,989675,989676,989677" orderby="rand" link="file"]
