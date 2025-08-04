It is the 67th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to deliver this podcast which is about an event rather than an individual.

On this episode Tricia Chant and Chris Nixon, two of the key personnel that deliver the Historic Leyburn Sprints, talk about the event’s history and what is on offer this year. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

The upcoming Leyburn Sprints on August 22-24 sees the tiny Darling Downs township transformed into a one-kilometre sprint course and celebrate the 1949 Australian Grand Prix that was held nearby.

The Sprints are really all about Grassroots Motorsport, run by the community and not a car club. It is very different from conventional historic race meetings and this is its 29th running. With a record 260 entries, it will be the biggest ever.

It has twice been named Motorsport Australia’s Queensland Motorsport Event of the Year (2017 and 2024) and has the biggest and most diverse entry list of any motorsport event in the state. Of note and for the first time this year, there will be a top 10 run-off to wrap up the weekend.

As usual there will be VIP guests, and this year will include such luminaries as Dick Johnson, Warwick Brown, Kevin Bartlett and Bruce Allison.

It is also worth catching up on the other 66 Grassroots Racing Podcasts. The boys have talked to many of the big names in the sport, where they discuss where it started for them and their progression through their careers.