Located 55 kilometres north of Adelaide, it will be the first time the Super Series has journeyed to the South Australian circuit.

The circuit opened in 1961 and operated until 1971 before it closed due to a court-ordered covenant. After it was used at a test track by Chrysler Australia which included sorting their series production racing Valiant Chargers, it reopen to motor racing in 1980.

The last motor racing meeting for national categories was the second round of the Australian Motor Series held on April 7-8 in 2018. Since then, it has been the venue for local club, historic and state championship meetings.

With Round 5 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, national motor racing returns to the circuit. Five national categories will feature with the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series by Maritimo, TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia, Formula Ford Stars Series, Innovation Race Cars and Australian Formula Vee.

After two thrilling and entertaining events at Queensland Raceway, the last of which was the two-driver enduro, TA2 returns to its regular single driver format for this round and headlines the program.

Jarrod Hughes holds a 269 point lead over Ben Gomersall who will miss this round, and brothers, Josh and Diesel Thomas. Last round winner Alice Buckley will be another absentee after sustaining an arm tissue injury at her Trans Am debut.

Paul Morris will make his second TA2 start for the year. The field is also bolstered by the addition of three-time Aussie Racing Cars champion and current Touring Car Masters leader Joel Heinrich, and the most recent Trans Am round winner Blake Tracey.

Consistency has proven to be the difference and why John Holinger is the points leader in Innovation Race Cars. Second and only three points behind is multi Commodore Cup and three-time Australian GT Champion Geoff Emery.

It was a dramatic enduro round where Emery and his great rival Geoff Taunton clashed more than once. However, the return to a sprint format this weekend will be without the latter who was injured in a recent crash at Sandown. Others to watch will be John Goodacre, Axle Donaldson and Brian Finn.

Kobi Williams extended his Formula Ford Stars & Renegades points lead after three wins from four starts at the last outing. Lachlan Evennett is second ahead of Joey Fawcett and Jamie Rowe with the four set to renew their rivalry from a non-series event at The Bend last weekend. They will be joined by Will Lowing who is currently fifth in the standings.

Arguably the most intense competition is in the TFH Legend Cars Australia Championship. Former TA2 Champion Dylan Thomas, with his win at the last round, leads the series on 1718 points. His has a mere 27-point lead over Aiden Williams while Ryan Pring and Shane Tate after a further 14 and 24 points further adrift.

Completing the program is the Australian Formula Vee third round which conveniently follows the one-off annual Formula Vee Nationals on last weekend at The Bend. Daniel Reynolds leads the points standings by six points over Michael Kinsella who edged out Reynolds to win the Nationals.

At Friday’s practice entry is free for all; Saturday admission is $20 with Sunday at $30 with a two-day pass at just $40. The ticket includes free access to the paddock while all under 16-year-olds will be admitted free.

Camping is also an option at $35 per night on a powered site and $25 per night on an unpowered site, with a maximum of four people to a campsite. Spectators can also watch from the comfort of their own vehicle with the park and view option for $10 per day.

Race tickets, campsites and park and view passes can be purchased at Mallala Masters – Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Round 5 .

For those not able to attend, all the Saturday and Sunday action can be viewed on the Super Series YouTube channel from 9:30 ACST. From 12:30 pm to 5:00 pm ACST vision will also be on SBS, SBS on Demand and Kayo.