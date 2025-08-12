The fourth round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Queensland Raceway will be headlined by the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series presented by Maritimo and the Hi-Tec Oils Australian Production Cars.

This weekend’s August 15-17 event follows on from the highly popular and successful Round 3, 2 Days of Thunder in late June.

This second visit to Willowbank race circuit by the AASA-sanctioned series will also feature Innovation Race Cars, Australian Super Tin Tops, Formula Vee Australia, and the local categories, Queensland Touring Cars and Superkarts.

The annual TA2 two-driver event has already announced a host of big names that will join the regular combatants. The schedule will see the TA2 series drivers have a 20-minute sprint race each day, as will their high profile co-drivers before they team up for a pair of 45-minute enduros.

Series leader Jarrod Hughes will have three-time Supercar champion and seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes co-driving. Last round sensation Alice Buckley will be joined by mentor Tim Slade.

Currently second in the points, Ben Gomersall will have Aaron Seton, Josh Thomas has Trans Am champ Todd Hazelwood, and Diesel Thomas currently third, has Nash Morris. The latter’s father Paul will teamed with Brodie Kostecki. Last year’s TA2 champ Josh Webster will link up with Lee Stibbs, and 2024 runner up Brad Gartner will have Blake Tracey.

Others already signed up include Nathan Herne, Declan Fraser, George Miedecke and Elliot Barbour. Speedway stars Robbie Farr and Jason Pryde will team together as will sons-of-guns Ben Bargwanna and Clay Richards.

The Australian Production Car Championship continues to grow after a slow start, no doubt enthused by the Fight in the Night. Round 3 will consist of two 30-minute sprint races and culminate with the Saturday night three-hour endurance race.

The 12th running of the nighttime event is one hour longer than in the past and has a 26-car entry. Beric Lynton has previously won the event five times, four with Tim Leahey while Garry Holt won twice with Ryan McLeod and once with Stuart Kostera.

The entry is headed by 2024 winners Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem in their Class A2 Ford Mustang. They will be joined by the front running Fords from the last round in Trent Whyte/Glenn Walker and Lindsay Kearns/Brad Carr along with Tony Levitt/Jason Simes (Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG) and Tony Quinn/Matt McCutcheon in their Chev Camaro.

Other outright contenders will be Rob Gooley/Maika Ter Horst (Class X BMW M4 F82), and the A1 teams of Mark Griffith and Chris Gunther/Mitch Randall in Mercedes A45s and Cameron Allan (Mitsubishi Evo X).

The endurance factor lends itself to not rule out the B2 BMW E92 of Ben Gersekowski, the B2 BMW 340i of Karli and Paul Buccini or the Class C Mazda 3 MPS driven by Jake Camilleri. Even the Class C Holden Astra HSV VXRs, Class D Toyota 86s, Subaru BRZs, BMW 130i or the Round 1 winning Volkswagen Polo GTi of Alan and Rob Jarvis cannot be ruled out of producing a boil over.

The fastest cars on the weekend will be the Innovation Race Cars. The sleek V8-powered sporty cars will return for the likes of Danny Stutterd, Geoff Taunton, Daniel Jilesen, Geoff Emery, John Goodacre, John Holinger and Grant Donaldson battling it out in their IRC and MARC cars.

Brent Edwards will want a repeat of his Super TT round win at QR last time out. But will his Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo be able to hold off the V8s under the bonnets of many of his rivals.

Joining the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series for the second time in 2025 is the Formula Vee Australia Series. The third round is expected to be as hard fought as usual where skill and tactics play a more important role that speed.

Practice and Qualifying will take place on Friday before racing on both days of the weekend. On Saturday there will be livestream from 11:00am to 8:30pm AEST. From 1:00pm to 5:00pm the action will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports, Kayo and SBS. On Sunday the livestream runs from 10:00am to 5:00pm with the broadcast from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.