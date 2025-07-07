The Queensland Kart Titles held in Cairns over the weekend has seen Sunshine Coast driver, Jace Matthews walk away with two of the premier senior categories.

Matthews won both the KA3 Senior and TaG Light categories in dominant fashion. In the former, he crossed the line nearly five seconds in front of Max Walton and Jett Adamson and the latter 3.5 seconds in front of Jackson Souslin-Harlow and Michael Janusz – successfully defending his TaG Light Title. It adds another two of the coveted ‘blue plates’ to Matthews’ haul through his career.

In what was a great weekend for the CXR team – operated by Matthews’ father, Craig – Jye Flynn took the Queensland Title in Australia’s top Junior karting category, KA2.

In what is developing as a rivalry between a number of Australia’s leading Juniors, Flynn took the KA2 Final win by just 0.1 of a second from current SP Tools Australian Kart Championship leader, Sydney-sider, Liam Carr and Northern New South Wales racer, Joel Lammers – in a huge result for Lammers.

Flynn’s trophy hall didn’t finish there, nabbing third in KA3 Junior Light coming home behind Mason Luchitti – the son of GT World Challenge Australia racer, Paul, winning his first ever State Title after only starting racing last year – and South Australian, Riley Harrison.

Another CXR win came in the form of Tyson McGill in KA3 Junior Heavy. He crested the top step 1.4 seconds in front of Victorian, Max Mangano and Quade Powers.

In TaG Heavy, Brent Reading successfully defended his Queensland Title in one of the biggest winning margins of the weekend, leading home Daniel Brown and Will Marshall.

In TaG Restricted Light, long time rivals – 2024 Title holder, Jack Munro and Luke Frost battled it out, however it was Trost who got the job done over Munro with Emily Calwell being the only female campaigner to crest a podium over the weekend.

Cadet 12 saw North Queensland domination with former Cadet 9 Australian Champion, Townsville’s Brock Nolan getting the nod 0.259 in front of last year’s Cadet 9 Australian Champion – and current Cadet 12 Australian Title leader, Oliver Williamson. Aston Mills completed the podium among his good run of form lately.

Cadet 9 saw a successful trip from Sydney for third generation racer, RJ Bellbowen. He took his first State Title by 1.4 seconds over Luke Robinson and Harry Lack.

Meantime, in the remaining TaG Restricted categories – Josh Herne won TaG Restricted Medium over Jay Keyes and Justin McCartney; and in TaG Restricted Masters, it was Jeremy Evans who walked away as State Champion over Jack Stockman and James Morrison.

It was a successful event for the small Cairns club, based in Mareeba with many southern and interstate travellers.