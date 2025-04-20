The final Prototype Series/Regulator Automation NSW Supersports final race was won by Jason Makris (Wolf F1 Extreme) from the early leader Julian Newton (Radical SR10). Third place went to Mark Laucke (Wolf Tornado S).

Behind the three Prototypes, fourth place Darren Barlow (Stohr WR1) was the first of the Supersports. Race 1 and 2 winner John Paul Drake (Wolf F1 Extreme) was caught up in a first lap incident as were Neale Muston (Radical SR8), Adam Naccarata and Warwick Morris in Radical SR3s.

Race 3 of the 24/7 Roadservices Australia Circuit Excels would decide who was the overall winner after Joel Johnson and Ethan Grigg-Gault won the earlier races. Johnson grabbed the lead on the first lap of the final race and held off Grigg-Gault until the safety car appeared (for a stranded Liam Ioannidis) and caused the early culmination of the race.

The pair had been clear of a three-way battle for third where Jackson Faulkner was in front of Will Twining and Tyce Hodge and was able to finish third overall.

West Australian Paul Stubber put in a dominant performance in the third outing for the Hadley Green Historic Touring Cars.

The Chev Camaro driver led all the way and again won ahead of Brad Tilley (Ford Mustang). From the back of the grid for a second time after he DNF’d Race 2, Jamie Tilley brought his Mustang home in third. He was followed to the line by Craig Allan (Mustang), Peter O’Brien (Ford Falcon XY GT) and Terry Lawlor (Group S Shelby GT350).

In the fourth heat of the Autosport IPRA Bathurst Cup for Improved Production, Adam Poole (Holden Monaro) was a narrow winner. He had built up a big lead after he passed Adam Garwood. However on the final lap he had the right rear tyre delaminate and he barely made it to the finish.

Garwood was caught out by oil on the circuit and the Peter Dixon-owned Monaro had contact which put it out. Chris Brown (Toyota AE86) passed Luke Grech-Cumbo (HSV Senator) to finish second while Ian McLennan (Monaro) was fourth in front of Scott Cook (Nissan Silvia).