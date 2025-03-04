A draw took place today naming the initial match-ups for the both the ROC Nations Cup and ‘Champion of Champions’ individual competition.

Friday’s Nation Cup will see an all-antipodean showdown in Group B with Team Australia Supercars, Team Australia Off Road and Team New Zealand up against each other.

Group A will see Team Finland, Team All Stars featuring Chaz Mostert and Team France do battle while Group C features Team Germany, Team USA and Team Great Britain.

Reigning winner Team Norway has been automatically seeded and given a spot in the quarter finals, with the remaining nine teams to do battle for the other seven quarter final spots.

For Saturday night there are six groups of three drivers, with the winner from each progressing to the quarter finals alongside the already seeded Sebastien Loeb and Mick Schumacher.

The groups are split between off-road (Groups A-C) and circuit racers (Groups D-F) – see the full list below.

“No matter how the names come out in the official draw, you are always going to end up with some fascinating match-ups,” said ROC president Fredrik Johnsson.

“We certainly have a very talented and eclectic field of drivers who all have an amazing amount of skill, which they will showcase to the Australian fans in Accor Stadium on Friday and Saturday night.

“The mix of different vehicles and the brand new track design with freshly-laid asphalt surface

will be a very interesting test of the driving skills of these great Champions.

“Everyone will have the same amount of practice so it’s down to the drivers who can adapt the quickest to the new conditions and then drive with enough confidence to be almost at the limit without making mistakes and crashing.”

The Race Of Champions will take place at Accor Stadium this Friday and Saturday night.

RACE OF CHAMPIONS DRAW

NATIONS CUP

Group A: Team Finland, Team All Stars, Team France

Group B: Team Australia Supercars, Team New Zealand, Team Australia Off Road

Group C: Team Germany, Team USA, Team Great Britain

Team Norway automatically qualifies for the quarter finals

THE RACE OF CHAMPIONS

OFF-ROAD

Group A: Johan Kristoffersson (SWE), Molly Taylor (AUS), eROC winner

Group B: Travis Pastrana (USA), Heikki Kovalainen (FIN), Oliver Solberg (SWE)

Group C: Petter Solberg (NOR), Toby Price (AUS), Hayden Paddon (NZ)

CIRCUIT RACING

Group D: Sebastian Vettel (GER), Jamie Whincup (AUS), Louis Sharp (NZ)

Group E: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Kurt Busch (USA), Chaz Mostert (AUS)

Group F: Will Brown (AUS), David Coulthard (UK), Victor Martins (FRA)

Sebastien Loeb and Mick Schumacher automatically qualify for the quarter finals